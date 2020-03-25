Strong low pressure could bring thunderstorms to southern Wisconsin over weekend, and several periods of moderate rainfall Friday night into Saturday night may cause several rivers to rise above flood stage, according to forecasters.

Low clouds and fog surged north from northern Illinois into parts of far south-central Wisconsin early Wednesday morning, but thinned as the morning wore on, the National Weather Service said.

A weak storm will bring the threat for a chilly rain and some wet snowflakes across the Plains and Midwest on Wednesday, AccuWeather reported.

Northern Wisconsin could see some mixed snow and rain or all snow later Wednesday, with light accumulations at worst.

Marquette, Michigan, which has seen more than 15 feet of snow this snow season (since July 1), could add an additional 1 to 3 inches of snow from late afternoon into overnight, AccuWeather said.

In Madison on Wednesday, look for mostly cloudy skies, a high near 55 and south winds at 5 to 10 miles per hour, the Weather Service said.