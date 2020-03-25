Next 12 Hours
Strong low pressure could bring thunderstorms to southern Wisconsin over weekend, and several periods of moderate rainfall Friday night into Saturday night may cause several rivers to rise above flood stage, according to forecasters.
Low clouds and fog surged north from northern Illinois into parts of far south-central Wisconsin early Wednesday morning, but thinned as the morning wore on, the National Weather Service said.
A weak storm will bring the threat for a chilly rain and some wet snowflakes across the Plains and Midwest on Wednesday, AccuWeather reported.
Northern Wisconsin could see some mixed snow and rain or all snow later Wednesday, with light accumulations at worst.
Marquette, Michigan, which has seen more than 15 feet of snow this snow season (since July 1), could add an additional 1 to 3 inches of snow from late afternoon into overnight, AccuWeather said.
In Madison on Wednesday, look for mostly cloudy skies, a high near 55 and south winds at 5 to 10 miles per hour, the Weather Service said.
Overnight, there’s a 70% chance for rain, with less than a tenth of an inch possible, as the low falls to around 39.
Thursday’s forecast features a 30% chance for rain after 1 p.m., with mostly cloudy skies, a high near 50 and northeast winds at 5 to 10 mph.
The Weather Service said chances for rain are 40% Thursday night, 30% Friday after 1 p.m., 80% Friday night possibly totaling a tenth to quarter of an inch, 80% Saturday possibly totaling a quarter- to half-inch, 60% Saturday night possible totaling a tenth to a quarter of an inch and higher amounts possible in any storms that may develop, and 30% Sunday.
Skies over Madison should be mostly cloudy Friday, cloudy Saturday, mostly cloudy Sunday, and mostly sunny Monday and Tuesday, with highs near 50, 51, 49, 55 and 55, and lows Thursday night through Monday night around 35, 40, 41, 35 and 36.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis forecasts a few light showers north and northwest of Madison Wednesday afternoon, rain developing across the area Wednesday evening and night, sprinkles or light rain Thursday evening and night, rain developing Friday night, showers and thundershowers likely Saturday, light rain Saturday night, light rain showers possible Sunday morning, and rain possible Tuesday evening and night.
Tsaparis said highs Wednesday through Tuesday should be near 56, 47, 53, 53, 53, 58 and 55, and overnight lows around 37, 36, 34, 39, 35, 35 and 34.
Tuesday’s high in Madison was 48 at 5:33 p.m., 1 degree above normal and 28 degrees below the record high of 76 for March 24, set in 1939.
Tuesday’s low in Madison was 36 at 11:59 p.m., 8 degrees above normal and 42 degrees above the record low of 6 below for March 24, set in 1888.
No precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Tuesday, leaving Madison’s March and meteorological spring (March through May) total at 2.81 inches, 1.23 inches above normal. Madison’s 2020 precipitation total (rain plus snow converted to liquid) stayed at 5.49 inches, 1.23 inches below normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for March 24 is 2.28 inches in 2009.
With no snow on Tuesday, Madison’s March and meteorological spring (March through May) total stayed at 2.8 inches, 3 inches below normal. For the snow season (since July 1), Madison has received 53.5 inches, 6.6 inches above normal.
Madison's record snowfall for March 24 is 5.7 inches in 1937.
Photos: Remembering the Great Ice Storm of 1976
March 1976 ice storm
March 1976 ice storm cleanup
March 1976 ice storm fence
March 1976 ice storm power pole
March 1976 ice storm cars
March 1976 ice storm fence
March 1976 ice storm devastation
March 1976 ice storm front page
March 1976 ice storm page
March 1976 ice storm front page
March 1976 ice storm page
