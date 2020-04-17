Stretch of sunny, warmer weather starts after a chilly Friday

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription.

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A chilly Friday will gave to a stretch of sunny, warmer weather starting Saturday, with highs breaking into the 50s and 60s, according to forecasters.

Light snow falling on far southern Wisconsin along the Illinois border was expected to end around mid-day with light accumulations on grass and colder surfaces, the National Weather Service said.

In Madison on Friday, there’s a 20% chance for sprinkles and snow before 11 a.m., then a chance of sprinkles after 2 p.m., with partly sunny skies, a high near 48 and winds developing out of the west around 5 miles per hour in the afternoon., the Weather Service said.

After an overnight low around 31, Saturday should Sunny, with a high near 59, and southwest winds at 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon and gusting as high as 35 mph.

After a low overnight Saturday into Sunday around 41, Sunday’s forecast features mostly sunny skies, a high near 53 and northwest winds at 5 to 10 mph.

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

The Weather Service said quiet weather should continue past the weekend, with just a 20% chance for showers Wednesday through Thursday.