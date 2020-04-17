Stretch of sunny, warmer weather starts after a chilly Friday

Next 12 Hours
A chilly Friday will gave to a stretch of sunny, warmer weather starting Saturday, with highs breaking into the 50s and 60s, according to forecasters.
Light snow falling on far southern Wisconsin along the Illinois border was expected to end around mid-day with light accumulations on grass and colder surfaces, the National Weather Service said.
In Madison on Friday, there’s a 20% chance for sprinkles and snow before 11 a.m., then a chance of sprinkles after 2 p.m., with partly sunny skies, a high near 48 and winds developing out of the west around 5 miles per hour in the afternoon., the Weather Service said.
After an overnight low around 31, Saturday should Sunny, with a high near 59, and southwest winds at 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon and gusting as high as 35 mph.
After a low overnight Saturday into Sunday around 41, Sunday’s forecast features mostly sunny skies, a high near 53 and northwest winds at 5 to 10 mph.
The Weather Service said quiet weather should continue past the weekend, with just a 20% chance for showers Wednesday through Thursday.
Skies over Madison should be mostly sunny Monday through Wednesday and partly sunny Thursday, with highs near 59, 57, 61 and 62, and lows Sunday night through Wednesday night around 32, 38, 38 and 42.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Guy Brown forecasts a few morning flurries Friday, a few sprinkles or flurries Sunday night mainly north of Madison, and a few late day showers Wednesday, with highs Friday through Thursday near 47, 58, 53, 58, 57, 66 and 63, and overnight lows around 29, 40, 30, 38, 42 and 44.
Thursday’s high in Madison was 45 at 2:26 p.m., 13 degrees below the normal high and 41 degrees below the record high of 86 for April 16, set in 2002.
Thursday’s low in Madison was 23 at 2:34 a.m., 13 degrees below the normal low and 11 degrees above the record low of 12 for April 16, set in 1875.
No precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Thursday, leaving Madison’s April precipitation total (rain plus snow converted to liquid) at 0.91 inches, 0.87 inches below normal. The meteorological spring (March through May) total stayed at 4.38 inches, 0.4 inches above normal. The 2020 total stayed at 7.06 inches, 0.4 inches below normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for April 16 is 1.1 inches in 1880.
With no snow on Thursday, Madison’s April total stayed at 0.2 inches, 1.6 inches below normal. The meteorological spring total stayed at 3 inches, 5.8 inches below normal. For the snow season (since July 1), Madison has received 53.7 inches, 3.8 inches above normal.
Madison’s record snowfall for April 16 is 10.2 inches in 1921.
Photos: Remembering Wisconsin's deadliest tornado in 1899
New Richmond tornado 1899
New Richmond tornado 1899
New Richmond tornado 1899
New Richmond tornado 1899
New Richmond tornado 1899
New Richmond tornado 1899
New Richmond tornado 1899
New Richmond tornado 1899
New Richmond tornado 1899
Front page of the Minneapolis Tribune on June 13, 1899
New Richmond tornado 1899
New Richmond tornado 1899
New Richmond tornado 1899
New Richmond tornado 1899
New Richmond tornado 1899
Wisconsin State Journal front page June 13, 1899
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!