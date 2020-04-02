Stretch of above-normal warmth for southern Wisconsin kicks off Thursday

Next 12 Hours
At least a week of highs above the normal low 50s starts Thursday for southern Wisconsin, according to forecasters.
On Thursday in Madison, look for partly sunny skies, a high near 58 and southeast winds at 5 to 10 miles per hour, the National Weather Service said.
There’s a 40% chance for rain overnight, mainly after 1 a.m., as the low falls to around 45.
Friday’s forecast features a 50% chance for rain, mainly after 1 p.m., with mostly cloudy skies, a high near 59 and southeast winds at 5 to 10 mph.
The Weather Service said chances for rain are 70% Friday night, with possible totals of a tenth to a quarter of an inch; 20% Saturday; 20% Sunday night, mainly after 1 a.m.; 40% Monday, with thunderstorms possible after 1 p.m.; 60% Monday night, with storms possible; 30% Tuesday, with storms possible; 50% Tuesday night, with storms possible; and 20% Wednesday.
Skies over Madison should be partly sunny Saturday, sunny Sunday, mostly cloudy Monday and Tuesday, and partly sunny Wednesday, with highs near 52, 57, 62, 66 and 61, and lows Friday night through Tuesday night around 35, 34, 40, 49 and 47.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis also forecasts an above-normal week ahead, with a few light showers Thursday, with scattered light showers Friday, showers Friday night, a few morning showers Saturday, possible showers Sunday night, possible scattered showers and storms Monday and Tuesday, and a few showers possible Wednesday, with highs near 60, 60, 53, 58, 63, 68 and 62, and overnight lows around 43, 36, 31, 39, 50 and 47.
Wednesday’s high in Madison was 53 at 4:40 p.m., 2 degrees above the normal high and 28 degrees below the record high of 81 for April 1, set in 2010.
Wednesday’s low in Madison was 30 at 5:43 a.m., the normal low and 19 degrees above the record low of 11 for April 1, set in 1881.
No precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Wednesday, putting Madison’s April precipitation total (rain plus snow converted to liquid) 0.1 inches below normal. The meteorological spring (March through May) total stayed at 3.47 inches, 1.17 inches above normal. The 2020 total stayed at 6.15 inches, 1.17 inches below normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for April 1 is 1.57 inches in 1959.
With no snow on Wednesday, Madison’s April total was 0.2 inches below normal. The meteorological spring total stayed at 2.8 inches, 4.4 inches below normal. For the snow season (since July 1), Madison has received 53.5 inches, 5.2 inches above normal.
Madison’s record snowfall for April 1 is 5.8 inches in 1930.
Photos: Remembering Wisconsin's deadliest tornado in 1899
Front page of the Minneapolis Tribune on June 13, 1899
Wisconsin State Journal front page June 13, 1899
