Stretch of above-normal warmth for southern Wisconsin kicks off Thursday

At least a week of highs above the normal low 50s starts Thursday for southern Wisconsin, according to forecasters.

On Thursday in Madison, look for partly sunny skies, a high near 58 and southeast winds at 5 to 10 miles per hour, the National Weather Service said.

There’s a 40% chance for rain overnight, mainly after 1 a.m., as the low falls to around 45.

Friday’s forecast features a 50% chance for rain, mainly after 1 p.m., with mostly cloudy skies, a high near 59 and southeast winds at 5 to 10 mph.

The Weather Service said chances for rain are 70% Friday night, with possible totals of a tenth to a quarter of an inch; 20% Saturday; 20% Sunday night, mainly after 1 a.m.; 40% Monday, with thunderstorms possible after 1 p.m.; 60% Monday night, with storms possible; 30% Tuesday, with storms possible; 50% Tuesday night, with storms possible; and 20% Wednesday.

Skies over Madison should be partly sunny Saturday, sunny Sunday, mostly cloudy Monday and Tuesday, and partly sunny Wednesday, with highs near 52, 57, 62, 66 and 61, and lows Friday night through Tuesday night around 35, 34, 40, 49 and 47.