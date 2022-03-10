Stoughton tornado, straight-line winds damaged nearly 200 buildings, officials say

The tornado and 80-mph winds that tore through the Stoughton area on Saturday damaged nearly 200 private buildings and left a 5-mile path of debris, according to a damage report released Wednesday.

“There’s damage to every single building. If it’s not totaled it’s pretty heavily damaged,” town of Dunkirk resident Callie Amera said of her and her husband’s farm, which had about a dozen structures on it. “It’s pretty devastating to look outside.”

The destruction to public areas alone is estimated to cost roughly $216,000, the Dane County Department of Emergency Management said Wednesday. The cost includes clearing debris and repairing roads, public buildings and public utilities in the town of Dunkirk and city of Stoughton.

A total of 184 homes and 14 businesses sustained damage from either the tornado or straight-line winds, the department said. No one was injured, although Amera said her family experienced a few close calls.

A warning wasn’t issued, so Amera, 27, and her husband, James, 28, didn’t think the storm would be bad. The internet went out, and then the power, so they huddled in the bedroom together with their almost 2-year-old daughter, who was afraid of the dark.

Amera said she opened the window to watch the storm roll in. She loves to watch the lightning. But then a strong wind started to make a “horrible,” howling sound, she said.

“I’m looking at him like, holy crap, do we need to go to the basement?,” Amera said. “That’s when we started to move, and the windows are shattering in the front of our house. And we’re running to the inside closet and duck down there. Thankfully, we were safe.”

Across the street, her brother-in-law was sitting on the couch when the storm came through, Amera said. He didn’t have time to move out of the living room before the storm toppled a nearby silo, sending concrete blocks and a metal chute flying into the room. Her brother-in-law was OK, but the debris was 2½ to 3 feet away from him, Amera said.

“He curled up in a ball and was praying,” Amera said. “We had no warning or anything.”

Sirens did not go off to warn residents of the tornado because the storm came on too quickly, the National Weather Service has said. Tim Halbach, a warning coordination meteorologist with the Weather Service, said Tuesday that the radar wasn’t picking up the tornado so the Weather Service wasn’t able to identify the storm until reports of damage started coming in.

The 80-mph winds snapped power poles, blew out windows and flipped a camper in Stoughton, while a tornado touched down in the nearby town of Dunkirk and damaged two farms just before 10 p.m. Saturday.

The National Weather Service confirmed that the tornado was an EF-1, the second-weakest on a scale of 0 to 5.

Dane County said it has submitted the damage estimates to Wisconsin Emergency Management, which will allow Stoughton and the town of Dunkirk to apply for disaster assistance funds if they become available.

Residents are being encouraged to report their storm damage to the town or city, take photos of the damage and document all cleanup and repair expenses with receipts and emails.

Amera said she and James are planning to rebuild, but they have no idea how much it’s going to cost. And some more sentimental buildings — such as a rustic, L-shaped tobacco shed that they got married in front of — can’t be replaced.

She’s grateful that the barn that holds their cows is largely intact because farming and raising cattle is their livelihood. For now, they’ve been able to milk their cows at their neighbor’s farm, Amera said, noting that she’s really thankful for the support from her friends and family.

“It’s upsetting. But you know, you gotta move on. It’s not our fault. Nobody planned it,” Amera said. “You just gotta keep going.”

State Journal reporter Lucas Robinson contributed to this report.

Local Weather Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.