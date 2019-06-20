The first weekend of summer might be very wet and stormy in south-central Wisconsin.
Forecasters are looking at showers and thunderstorms starting up Friday night and continuing through Sunday, with some storms possibly turning severe.
The National Weather Service said heavy rainfall will accompany some of the storms Saturday night and Sunday, with a chance for localized flooding.
"Isolated thunderstorms may produce large hail and strong winds southwest of Madison Friday night through Saturday night," the Weather Service said.
Temperatures will be cooler than normal to start summer on Friday, when the normal high should be 80 on June 21.
27 Storm Track meteorologist John Zeigler is forecasting highs of 80 both Saturday and Sunday, but the Weather Service is coming in a little lower at 74 on Saturday and 76 on Sunday.
Before the weekend arrives, we can expect a slight chance for a shower Thursday afternoon with the high reaching the low 70s.
There's another slight chance for showers and storms after 1 p.m. on Friday, with a high of 71, as clouds build up heading into the night.
Rain chances improve to 70% Friday night, with up to a half-inch of rain possible.
Saturday's rain chances dip to 50% during the day but increase to 70% at night, with up to a half-inch of rain possible once again.
More of the same is coming on Sunday, with a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day and a 40% chance at night.
Slight chances for rain continue at the start of the work week through Wednesday.
Look for partly cloudy skies and a high of 74 on Monday, mostly sunny skies and a high of 75 on Tuesday and mostly sunny skies and a high of 79 on Wednesday.
Wednesday's high of 68 was 11 degrees below normal and 31 degrees below the record high of 97 for June 19, set in 1953.
The low of 58 was 1 degree above normal and 20 degrees above the record low of 38 for the date, set in 1982.
A bit more than a quarter-inch (0.26) of rain fell at the airport, bringing the June and meteorological spring (June through August) rainfall totals up to 2.05 inches, 0.83 inches below normal.
The record rainfall on June 19 was 1.17 inches in 1871.
Since Jan. 1, Madison has received 17.86 inches of precipitation (rain and melted snow), 3.15 inches above normal.