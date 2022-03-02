Stormy weekend for southern Wisconsin could start with freezing rain, then thunderstorms

After a quiet start to meteorological spring, a stormy weekend for southern Wisconsin could start with freezing rain and include thunderstorms on Saturday as highs hit the mid-50s, according to forecasters.

A period of light freezing rain amounting to a tenth of an inch or less may occur across parts of south-central into east-central Wisconsin Friday night into mid-morning Saturday, said National Weather Service lead meteorologist Marc Kavinsky.

The favored area to receive the light glazing is from north of Madison to north of Port Washington, including the Wisconsin Dells, Portage, Sheboygan, Fond du Lac, Berlin and Montello areas and occur mainly between midnight and 10 a.m. Saturday.

More to the north, up to 0.16 inches of ice is projected for Wisconsin Rapids, while northern Wisconsin: 1 to 2 inches in Rice Lake, Wausau and Sturgeon Bay, and 2 to 3 inches in Superior, Hayward and Park Falls.

In Madison on Wednesday, there’s a 20% chance for sprinkles through 4 p.m., with mostly cloudy skies, a high near 45 and west winds at 5 to 10 miles per hour turning out of the north in the afternoon, the Weather Service said.

After an overnight low around 19, Thursday should be mostly cloudy, with a high near 33 and north winds around 5 mph.

After a low overnight Thursday into Friday around 23, Friday’s forecast features mostly cloudy skies, a high near 39 and east winds at 5 to 10 mph.

The Weather Service said there’s a 40% chance for rain Friday night, mainly after midnight; a 70% chance for rain before noon on Saturday, then showers after noon, with possible rain total of a tenth to a quarter of an inch; a 90% chance for showers and possibly a thunderstorm before midnight Saturday night, then showers, with possible rain totals of a quarter- to half-inch; a 20% chance for rain Sunday; a 40% chance for rain before 8 p.m. Sunday night, then rain and snow between 8 p.m. and 11 p.m., then snow after 11 p.m.; and a 30% chance for rain and snow Monday.

Skies over Madison should be mostly cloudy Saturday, partly sunny Sunday and Monday, and sunny Tuesday, with highs near 56, 47, 37 and 41, and lows Friday night through Monday night around 32, 37, 29 and 20.

27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis a spotty, light mix on Wednesday; a light mix developing Friday night; a mix of precipitation to rain and thunder possible Saturday; rain and thunder possible Saturday night; morning flurries or sprinkles possible Sunday; and light snow possible Monday.

Tsaparis said highs for Madison Wednesday through Tuesday should be near 45, 33, 40, 56, 43, 37 and 41, and overnight lows around 17, 23, 32, 35, 25 and 21.

Tuesday’s high in Madison was 49 at 2:50 p.m., 12 degrees above normal and 13 degrees below the record high of 62 for March 1, set in 1882.

Tuesday’s low in Madison was 31 at 11:59 p.m., 11 degrees above normal and 60 degrees above the record low of 29 below for March 1, set in 1962.

No precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Tuesday, putting Madison’s March and meteorological spring (March through May) total at zero, 0.06 inches below normal. Madison’s 2021 precipitation total (rain plus snow converted to liquid) stayed at 0.88 inches, 2.17 inches below normal.

Madison’s record precipitation for March 1 is 0.95 inches in 1932.

With no snow on Tuesday, Madison’s March and meteorological spring (March through May) total of zero is 0.3 inches below normal. For the snow season (since July 1), Madison has received 21.6 inches, 20.8 inches below normal.

Madison's record snowfall for March 1 is 3.7 inches in 2017.

Madison’s official snow depth is 1 inch.

