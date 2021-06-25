Stormy weekend for southern Wisconsin, but rain totals could vary widely

Precipitation deficits in far southeastern Wisconsin, in the extreme drought area, are 7 to 8 inches since March 1, which is about half of normal. Deficits since March 1 for the rest of far southern Wisconsin (Madison to Milwaukee and south) are 6 to 8 inches, which also is about half of normal. Deficits from Sauk County to Sheboygan County are 4 to 6 inches.

In Madison on Friday, along with some showers and possible storms, look for cloudy skies, a high near 81 and calm wind becoming northeast winds around 5 miles per hour, the Weather Service said.

Overnight, there’s an 80% chance for showers and storms, with a half to three-quarters of an inch of rain possible, as the low falls to around 68.

Showers and storms on Saturday could total a half to three-quarters of an inch of rain, with a steady temperature around 70 and south winds at 5 to 10 mph.

Overnight Saturday into Sunday, there’s a 70% chance for showers and storms, possibly totaling a quarter- to half-inch of rain, as the low edges down to around 65.

The Weather Service said chances for showers and storms continue at 40% Sunday, 20% Sunday night, 50% Monday, 30% Monday night, 40% Tuesday, 20% Tuesday night, 40% Wednesday, 30% Wednesday night, and 40% Thursday.