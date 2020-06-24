Stormy stretch continues for southern Wisconsin with scattered storms expected Wednesday afternoon, evening

Overnight Thursday into Friday, there’s a 40% chance for showers and storms after 1 a.m. as the low falls to around 64.

Friday should be partly sunny, with a high near 86, southwest winds of 5 to 10 mph, a 70% chance for showers and storms, mainly after 1 p.m., and possible rain totals of a tenth to a quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in any storms that may develop.

The Weather Service said chances for showers and storms continue at 60% Friday night, with possible totals of a half to three-quarters of an inch; 20% Saturday; 20% Sunday; 30% Sunday night; 50% Monday; 30% Monday night; and 40% Tuesday.

Skies over Madison should be partly sunny Saturday through Monday and mostly sunny Tuesday, with highs near 85, 86, 87 and 86, and lows Friday night though Monday night around 68, 65, 66 and 66.

27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis forecasts spotty late-day showers and thundershowers, possible scattered showers and storms Friday, showers and storms Friday night, a possible isolated storm south Saturday, and a possible few storms Monday and Tuesday.

Tsaparis said highs for Madison Wednesday through Tuesday should be near 76, 82, 86, 85, 87, 85 and 84, and overnight lows around 55, 62, 65, 63, 66 and 66.