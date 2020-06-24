Stormy stretch continues for southern Wisconsin with scattered storms expected Wednesday afternoon, evening

Next 12 Hours
A stormy stretch continues for southern Wisconsin with scattered thunderstorms expected Wednesday afternoon and evening that could pack wind gusts up to 40 miles per hour, according to forecasters.
Storm chances will increase Thursday night and persist into Friday and Friday night, with a “conditional risk” for strong to severe storms Friday afternoon and evening, the National Weather Service said.
A swath of unsettled weather will shift south and east from the central Plains into the Upper Midwest on Friday, AccuWeather said.
"At this point, anywhere from eastern Kansas to Minnesota and Wisconsin and even Michigan is at risk for locally severe thunderstorms and flash flooding from Friday into Saturday," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Bob Smerbeck said.
In Madison on Wednesday, there’s a 50% chance of showers and storms, mainly after 1 p.m., with mostly sunny skies, a high near 74 and west winds at 5 to 10 miles per hour, the Weather Service said.
Overnight, there’s a 40% chance for showers and storms, mainly before 11 p.m., as the low falls to around 56.
Thursday’s forecast features sunny skies, a high near 82 and light west winds increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning.
Overnight Thursday into Friday, there’s a 40% chance for showers and storms after 1 a.m. as the low falls to around 64.
Friday should be partly sunny, with a high near 86, southwest winds of 5 to 10 mph, a 70% chance for showers and storms, mainly after 1 p.m., and possible rain totals of a tenth to a quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in any storms that may develop.
The Weather Service said chances for showers and storms continue at 60% Friday night, with possible totals of a half to three-quarters of an inch; 20% Saturday; 20% Sunday; 30% Sunday night; 50% Monday; 30% Monday night; and 40% Tuesday.
Skies over Madison should be partly sunny Saturday through Monday and mostly sunny Tuesday, with highs near 85, 86, 87 and 86, and lows Friday night though Monday night around 68, 65, 66 and 66.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis forecasts spotty late-day showers and thundershowers, possible scattered showers and storms Friday, showers and storms Friday night, a possible isolated storm south Saturday, and a possible few storms Monday and Tuesday.
Tsaparis said highs for Madison Wednesday through Tuesday should be near 76, 82, 86, 85, 87, 85 and 84, and overnight lows around 55, 62, 65, 63, 66 and 66.
Tuesday’s high in Madison was 74 at 2:02 p.m., 6 degrees below the normal high and 22 degrees below the record high of 96 for June 23, set in 1995.
Tuesday’s low in Madison was 56 at 4:48 a.m., 3 degrees below the normal low and 19 degrees above the record low of 37 for June 23, set in 1972.
Officially, 0.44 inches of precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Tuesday, boosting Madison’s June and meteorological summer (June through August) precipitation total to 3.78 inches, 0.29 inches above normal. The 2020 total rose to 17.39 inches, 2.07 inches above normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for June 23 is 2.25 inches in 1994.
Photos: Check out these epic shots of past Madison-area storms
Tornado leaves Barneveld in ruins in 1984
Barns destroyed in 1998
Record-breaking storm hits in April 1973
Storm downs trees in 2006
High winds uproot tree in 2003
Maple Bluff hit hard in 2003
Tornadoes rip through Stoughton in 2005
Tornadoes rip through Stoughton in 2005
Branch breaks through wall in 2006
Strong storms hit Dane County in June 2010
Madison residents dig out from under 2012 snow storm
Bicyclist battles snow storm in 2013
Snowfall sets a record on Jan. 30, 2013
Crews clean up fallen trees in 2014
Heavy rains cause flooding in 2014
Overnight storm downs utility pole in 2014
High winds damage road sign in 2016
Snow storm slows Beltline traffic in 2016
Student clears sidewalk after January 2017 storm
Storm clouds loom over area in May 2017
Highway 14 bridge washed out in 2018
Flooding in Tenney Park in 2018
