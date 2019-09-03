Kids heading off to school across south-central Wisconsin for the first time this school year will have to dodge some thunderstorms, according to forecasters.
Thunderstorms will roll across the area through mid-Tuesday morning, with gusty winds up to 40 miles per hour possible, the National Weather Service said.
After a lull through mid-afternoon, there is a smaller chance for more storms later Tuesday.
The system bringing storms to the area on Monday afternoon delivered a wind gust of 85 mph at the Jamestown, North Dakota, airport, and ping pong ball-sized hail to that area.
There is a small chance for storms Thursday night and again
Saturday night through Sunday, the Weather Service said.
In Madison on Tuesday, there’s 70 percent chance for showers and storms, mainly before 2 p.m., with possible rain totals of a quarter- to half-inch, cloudy skies gradually clearing, a high near 81 and south winds at 10 to 15 mph, gusting as high as 30 mph.
After an overnight low around 54, Wednesday should be mostly sunny, with a high near 68 and north winds around 5 mph becoming calm in the afternoon.
After a low overnight Wednesday into Thursday around 50, Thursday should be mostly sunny, with a high near 73 and calm wind becoming south winds around 5 mph in the morning.
Chances for showers and storms return at 20 percent Saturday night through Monday.
Skies over Madison should be mostly sunny Friday, partly sunny Saturday, and mostly cloudy Sunday and Monday, with highs near 76, 69, 66 and 71, and lows Thursday night through Sunday night around 59, 54, 51 and 52.
Monday’s high in Madison was 83 at 4:32 p.m., 6 degrees above the normal high and 15 degrees below the record high of 98 for Sept. 2, set in 1953.
Monday’s low in Madison was 60 at 12:26 a.m., 4 degrees above the normal low and 23 degrees above the record low of 37 for Sept. 2, set in 1976.
Officially, 0.16 inches of precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Monday, boosting Madison’s September and meteorological fall (September through November) precipitation total (rain plus snow converted to liquid) to 0.16 inches, 0.07 inches below normal. The 2019 total rose to 29.75 inches, 4.7 inches above normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for Sept. 2 is 1.52 inches in 2018.