The first day of summer on Friday is likely to be uneventful weather-wise. The rest of the weekend, not so much.
Thunderstorms, some heavy, could mar weekend activities both Saturday and Sunday, the National Weather Service said.
The best chances for rain come Friday night and Saturday night.
The day-to-day outlook in the Madison area:
- Thursday afternoon: A 20% chance of showers after 4 p.m., high near 70.
- Thursday night: A 10% chance of showers before 7 p.m., low around 57.
- Friday: A 20% chance of showers after noon, high near 70.
- Friday night: A 70% chance of showers and thunderstorms, low around 59. Up to a quarter-inch of rain is possible, more in storms.
- Saturday: A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms, high near 74.
- Saturday night: A 70% chance of showers and thunderstorms, low around 54. Up to a half-inch of rain is possible.
- Sunday: A 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms, high near 76. Up to a half-inch of rain is possible.
- Sunday night: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms, low around 66.
- Monday: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, high near 74.
- Monday night: A 30% chance of showers, mainly before 1 a.m., low around 63.
- Tuesday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mostly sunny, high near 75.
- Tuesday night: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms, low around 64.
- Wednesday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mostly sunny, high near 79.