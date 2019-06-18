It won't be a complete washout, but there are chances for showers and thunderstorms almost every day and night Tuesday through next Monday in south-central Wisconsin, and temperatures won't be making you think summer starts Friday.
The best chance for storms comes Friday night into Saturday, according to the National Weather Service, but the only time when rain isn't in the forecast is Thursday night.
The average high on Friday, the start of summer, is 80 in Madison, but the only day with an 80 in the forecast is Saturday, according to 27 Storm Track meteorologist John Zeigler.
Thunderstorms could roll through south-central Wisconsin Tuesday afternoon and night, with the high topping out at 71.
Wednesday's high is only expected to reach 67, with a 30% chance for showers and thunderstorms.
Thursday should be a little warmer at 69, with a slight chance for showers before 1 p.m.
There's a slight chance for showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. on Friday with the high reaching 71.
The best chance for rain comes Friday night, with up to a half-inch of rain possible.
Rain chances are 50-50 on Saturday and Saturday night, then fall to 30% on Sunday.
Showers and thunderstorms could pop up again on Monday, with a high of 75.
Monday's high in Madison of 75 was 4 degrees below normal and 20 degrees below the record high of 95 for June 17, set in 1994.
The low of 54 was 3 degrees below normal and 18 degrees above the record low of 36 for the date, set in 1972.
No rain fell at the airport, keeping the June and meteorological summer (June through August) totals at 1.79 inches, 0.78 inches below normal.
The record rainfall on June 17 was 4.51 inches in 1996.
Since Jan. 1, Madison has received 17.60 inches of precipitation (rain and melted snow), 3.20 inches above normal.