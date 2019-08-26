South-central Wisconsin will see plenty of showers and thunderstorms on Monday, but look for more sunny skies and pleasant highs in the 70s to follow, according to forecasters.
The risk for severe storms is very low, but locally heavy rainfall is possible, especially across southeastern Wisconsin, the National Weather Service said.
In Madison on Monday, there’s a 90 percent chance for showers and storms, with possible rain totals of a quarter- to half-inch, a high near 69 and east winds at 5 to 10 miles per hour.
The chance for showers and storms is 40 percent overnight, mainly before 5 a.m., with steady temperatures around 67.
After that, the only chances for showers and storms through Sunday is 20 percent Friday through Saturday, the Weather Service said.
Skies over Madison should be mostly sunny Tuesday through Sunday, highs near 75, 69, 77, 74, 72 and 73, and lows Tuesday night through Saturday night around 56, 53, 58, 55 and 53.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis predicts scattered showers tapering through Monday afternoon, a few showers and storms in the evening, a few showers possible Thursday evening and night, and possible showers Friday night into Saturday.
Sunday’s high in Madison was 75 at 12:54 p.m., 4 degrees below the normal high and 19 degrees below the record high of 94 for Aug. 25, set in 1948 and 1953.
Sunday’s low in Madison was 52 at 1:42 a.m., 6 degrees below the normal low and 15 degrees above the record low of 37 for Aug. 25, set in 1958.
A trace of precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Sunday, leaving Madison’s August total at 2.49 inches, 0.99 inches below normal. Madison’s meteorological summer (June through August) precipitation total stayed at 13.42 inches, 1.22 inches above normal. The 2019 total stayed at 29.23 inches, 5.2 inches above normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for Aug. 25 is 2.3 inches in 2001.