A stormy and warm work week, and a beautiful and cooler weekend are in store for south-central Wisconsin, according to forecasters.
With the chances for showers and thunderstorms, the area will see highs back in the 80s during the week, dipping to the 70s for the weekend, the National Weather Service said.
A few strong storms will be possible later this evening over south-central Wisconsin, the Weather Service said.
In Madison on Monday, there’s a 40 percent chance for showers and storms, mainly between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m., with cloudy skies, a high near 72 and southeast winds at 5 to 10 miles per hour.
Overnight, there’s a 50 percent chance for showers and storms, mainly after 8 p.m., with mostly cloudy skies, a low around 68 and southeast winds around 10 mph.
The chances for showers and storms drops to 20 percent Tuesday before 10 a.m., with partly sunny skies, a high near 84 and southwest winds at 10 to 15 mph, gusting as high as 25 mph.
Chances for showers and storms continue at 30 percent Tuesday night; 50 percent Wednesday; 60 percent Wednesday night and Thursday, with possible rain totals of a quarter- to half-inch both periods; 70 percent Thursday night, with possible rain totals of a half to three quarters of an inch; 20 percent Friday and again Saturday night.
Skies over Madison should be mostly cloudy Wednesday, cloudy Thursday, partly sunny Friday, sunny Saturday, and mostly sunny Sunday, with highs near 83, 81, 70, 72 and 77, and lows Tuesday night through Saturday night around 67, 66, 63, 54 and 58.
Sunday’s high in Madison was 64 at 3:28 p.m., 11 degrees below the normal high and 33 degrees below the record high of 97 for Sept. 8, set in 1978.
Sunday’s low in Madison was 55 at 12:45 a.m., 1 degree above the normal low and 18 degrees above the record low of 37 for Sept. 8, set in 1986.
Officially, 0.02 inches of precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Sunday, boosting Madison’s September and meteorological fall (September through November) precipitation total (rain plus snow converted to liquid) to 0.37 inches, 0.54 inches below normal. The 2019 total rose to 29.96 inches, 4.23 inches above normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for Sept. 8 is 2.79 inches in 1941.