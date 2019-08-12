A stormy Monday afternoon and night is expected to follow a foggy morning across southern Wisconsin, according to forecasters.
Areas near the Illinois border have a higher chance of seeing heavy rainfall and possibly gusty winds from the thunderstorms, but the potential for severe weather is “pretty low,” the National Weather Service said.
A dense fog advisory is in effect until 10 a.m. Monday for the area, with visibility frequently reduced to less than one-quarter mile.
The next round of storms is forecast to move in late Tuesday afternoon into the evening, with some potential for a severe storm, more so in southwest Wisconsin. Damaging winds appears to be the main hazard, though some large hail can’t be ruled out, the Weather Service said.
Cooler weather should follow, with highs just in the 60s Wednesday and Thursday, and small chances for storms Friday into Sunday.
In Madison on Monday, there’s a 60 percent chance for showers and storms, with possible rain totals of a tenth to a quarter of an inch, and higher amounts possible in any storms that may develop. Areas of dense fog should clear by noon, with otherwise cloudy skies, a high near 78 and calm wind becoming east winds around 5 miles per hour in the afternoon.
Showers and storms overnight, mainly before 2 a.m., could produce a quarter- to half-inch of rain, with a low around 64.
The chances for showers and storms are 20 percent Tuesday, and 30 percent Tuesday night through Wednesday night, the Weather Service said.
Skies should be partly sunny Tuesday and Wednesday, with highs near 73 and 67, and lows Tuesday night and Wednesday night around 61 and 58.
Chances for showers and storms return at 20 percent Friday and 30 percent Friday night through Sunday.
Skies over Madison should be mostly sunny Thursday, mostly cloudy Friday, mostly sunny Saturday, and partly sunny Sunday, with highs near 69, 71, 77 and 78, and lows Thursday night through Saturday night around 59, 65 and 68.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis also forecasts early fog and scattered showers and storms developing around mid-day Monday before ending in the evening, then slight chances for showers and storms through next weekend.
Tsaparis, though, expects warmer temperatures with mid-week highs not dipping below 73, and highs reaching the mid- to upper 80s over the weekend.
Sunday’s high in Madison was 76 at 4:38 p.m., 4 degrees below the normal high and 20 degrees below the record high of 96 for Aug. 11, set in 1941.
Sunday’s low in Madison was 64 at 11:59 p.m., 4 degrees above the normal low and 25 degrees above the record low of 39 for Aug. 11, set in 1967.
Officially, 0.21 inches of precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Sunday, boosting Madison’s July total to 1.67 inches, 0.17 inches above normal. For meteorological summer (June through August), Madison’s precipitation total rose to 12.6 inches, 2.38 inches above normal. The 2019 total rose to 28.41 inches, 6.36 inches above normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for Aug. 11 is 1.67 inches in 1990.