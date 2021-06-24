Storms that could be severe may deliver much-needed heavy rain to southern Wisconsin over coming days

Unsettled weather that could include severe thunderstorms may deliver 2 inches or more of much-needed rain for southern Wisconsin by next week, according to forecasters.

There will be chances for scattered storms on Thursday, and if enough instability develops there could be a few stronger or isolated severe storms across parts of south-central Wisconsin in the afternoon into the early evening, the National Weather Service said.

Another cluster of storms could affect the area overnight, though there is a chance the storms will stay to the south.

Chances for storms continue at times into the weekend, with heavy rain possible.

Plentiful rain would ease, but likely won’t end, the drought plaguing southern Wisconsin. Madison officially has seen 2.07 inches of rain in June, 1.99 inches below normal, and the 2021 total of 9.25 inches is 7.94 inches below normal.

In Madison on Thursday, there’s a 40% chance for showers and storms, mainly after 10 a.m., with mostly cloudy skies, a high near 80 and southwest winds at 10 to 15 miles per hour, the Weather Service said.

Overnight, there’s a 50% chance for showers and storms as the low falls to around 69.