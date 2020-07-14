Storms that could be severe likely for southern Wisconsin Tuesday night into Wednesday night

In Madison on Tuesday, look for partly sunny skies, a high near 84 and south winds at 10 to 15 miles per hour, the Weather Service said.

Chances for showers and storms are 50% overnight, mainly after 11 p.m.; 60% Wednesday, mainly after 11 a.m., with possible rain totals of a quarter- to half-inch; and 70% Wednesday night, mainly before 8 p.m.; again with possible rain totals of a quarter- to half-inch.

Skies should be cloud on Wednesday, with a high near 76 and north winds around 5 mph turning out of the southeast in the afternoon, sandwiched by lows around 67 and 62.

The Weather Service said chances for showers and storms return at 30% Friday, 40% Friday night and Saturday, 30% Saturday night and Sunday, and 40% Sunday night and Monday.

Skies over Madison should be mostly sunny Thursday through Sunday, and partly sunny Monday, with highs near 83, 86, 90, 90 and 87, and lows Thursday night through Sunday night around 63, 69, 73 and 70.