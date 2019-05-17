A dry Friday so far in Madison will change in the afternoon, setting the stage for heavy rain, thunderstorms and potential flooding through Sunday.
The National Weather Service said upwards of 2 inches or more of rain could fall in south-central Wisconsin before ending Sunday night.
High temperatures will be below normal for the most part through Thursday.
The day-to-day outlook in the Madison area:
- Friday afternoon: A 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms, high near 58. Less than a tenth of an inch of rain is expected, more in storms.
- Friday night: A 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms, low around 48. Up to a quarter-inch of rain is possible, more in storms.
- Saturday: A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms, high near 70.
- Saturday night: A 70% chance of showers and thunderstorms, low around 56. Up to three-quarters of an inch of rain is possible.
- Sunday: An 80% chance of showers and thunderstorms, high near 65. Up to three-quarters of an inch of rain is possible.
- Sunday night: A 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms, low around 45. Up to a quarter-inch of rain is possible, more in storms.
- Monday: A 20% chance of showers before 8 a.m., partly sunny, high near 60.
- Monday night: Partly cloudy, low around 45.
- Tuesday: A 60% chance of showers, mainly after 2 p.m., high near 58.
- Tuesday night: An 80% chance of showers and thunderstorms, low around 51.
- Wednesday: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, partly sunny, high near 69.
- Wednesday night: Partly cloudy, low around 50.
- Thursday: A 20% chance of showers, partly sunny, high near 68.