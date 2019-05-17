NWS 5-17-19 afternoon
A dry Friday so far in Madison will change in the afternoon, setting the stage for heavy rain, thunderstorms and potential flooding through Sunday.

The National Weather Service said upwards of 2 inches or more of rain could fall in south-central Wisconsin before ending Sunday night.

High temperatures will be below normal for the most part through Thursday.

The day-to-day outlook in the Madison area:

  • Friday afternoon: A 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms, high near 58. Less than a tenth of an inch of rain is expected, more in storms.
  • Friday night: A 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms, low around 48. Up to a quarter-inch of rain is possible, more in storms.
  • Saturday: A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms, high near 70.
  • Saturday night: A 70% chance of showers and thunderstorms, low around 56. Up to three-quarters of an inch of rain is possible.
  • Sunday: An 80% chance of showers and thunderstorms, high near 65. Up to three-quarters of an inch of rain is possible.
  • Sunday night: A 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms, low around 45. Up to a quarter-inch of rain is possible, more in storms.
  • Monday: A 20% chance of showers before 8 a.m., partly sunny, high near 60.
  • Monday night: Partly cloudy, low around 45.
  • Tuesday: A 60% chance of showers, mainly after 2 p.m., high near 58.
  • Tuesday night: An 80% chance of showers and thunderstorms, low around 51.
  • Wednesday: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, partly sunny, high near 69.
  • Wednesday night: Partly cloudy, low around 50.
  • Thursday: A 20% chance of showers, partly sunny, high near 68.

