The fireworks in the skies on the Fourth of July might have some competition from thunder and lightning in south-central Wisconsin.
Forecasters are looking at good chances for showers and thunderstorms on Thursday, mainly after 2 p.m. and before 8 p.m., with the rain possibly continuing into Friday.
Before the long holiday weekend, we should see partly sunny skies Wednesday with a slight chance for showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 4 p.m. until around 8 p.m.
The National Weather Service has high temperatures only reaching 79 both Wednesday and Thursday, while 27 Storm Track meteorologist John Zeigler puts the highs at 86 both days.
Zeigler is looking at scattered showers and storms on Friday with a high of 87, while the Weather Service is calling for a 60% chance of showers and storms mainly between 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. and a high of 80.
The weekend is looking good, with sunshine both Saturday and Sunday.
The Weather Service is predicting highs in the low 70s this weekend while Zeigler likes 81 on Saturday and 79 on Sunday.
The new work week should start out with good weather, including sun and 75 on Monday and a slight chance for rain on Tuesday with a high of 78.
Tuesday's high of 90 was the second time we've hit the 90-degree mark this summer, the first coming on Saturday.
The high was 8 degrees above normal and 7 degrees below the record high of 97 for July 2, set in 2012. That was the first of five straight record highs in Madison in July of 2012.
The low of 71 was 11 degrees above normal and 28 degrees above the record low of 43 for the date, set in 2001.
A trace of rain fell at the airport, the first rain of the month and 0.28 inches below normal, 0.14 inches the daily average in July.
The record rainfall on July 2 was 3.04 inches in 1960.
For the meteorological summer of June through August, Madison has received 5.16 inches of rain, 0.34 inches above normal.
Since Jan. 1, Madison has received 20.97 inches of precipitation (rain and melted snow), 4.32 inches above normal.