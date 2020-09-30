Storms possible on a windy Wednesday for southern Wisconsin before cooler weather moves in

Thunderstorms are possible on a windy Wednesday for southern Wisconsin, before cooler weather moves in that could include patchy frost Friday morning, according to forecasters.

National Weather Service meteorologist Aidan Kuroski said there is a slight chance for weak storms late this morning into the afternoon and early evening, with winds gusting to 30 miles per hour.

By late this week, a surge of cold air directly from northern Canada and more typical of early November will sweep into the north-central U.S. states, AccuWeather said.

Cities such as Chicago, St. Louis, Cincinnati, Cleveland, Indianapolis and Kansas City likely will experience their lowest temperatures since spring, though breezes may prevent frost in most places during most nights into this weekend, AccuWeather said.

"With this blast of cold air, the first snowflakes of the season may fly across the Arrowhead of Minnesota into parts of the Upper Peninsula of Michigan and northern Wisconsin, inland away from the shore of Lake Superior on Thursday into Friday," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Dan Pydynowski said.