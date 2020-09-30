Storms possible on a windy Wednesday for southern Wisconsin before cooler weather moves in

Next 12 Hours
Thunderstorms are possible on a windy Wednesday for southern Wisconsin, before cooler weather moves in that could include patchy frost Friday morning, according to forecasters.
National Weather Service meteorologist Aidan Kuroski said there is a slight chance for weak storms late this morning into the afternoon and early evening, with winds gusting to 30 miles per hour.
By late this week, a surge of cold air directly from northern Canada and more typical of early November will sweep into the north-central U.S. states, AccuWeather said.
Cities such as Chicago, St. Louis, Cincinnati, Cleveland, Indianapolis and Kansas City likely will experience their lowest temperatures since spring, though breezes may prevent frost in most places during most nights into this weekend, AccuWeather said.
"With this blast of cold air, the first snowflakes of the season may fly across the Arrowhead of Minnesota into parts of the Upper Peninsula of Michigan and northern Wisconsin, inland away from the shore of Lake Superior on Thursday into Friday," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Dan Pydynowski said.
In Madison on Wednesday, there’s a 60% chance for showers and storms, with possible rain totals of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in any storms that may develop, the Weather Service said.
Look for mostly cloudy skies, a high near 59 and northwest winds at 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon and gusting as high as 30 mph.
There’s a 20% chance for showers before 10 p.m. as the overnight low falls to around 45.
Thursday’s forecast features a 60% chance for showers and storms, with possible rain totals of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in any storms that may develop, partly sunny skies, a high near 54 and northwest winds around 10 mph.
Overnight Thursday into Friday, the low should tumble to around 37 with patchy frost available, mostly sunny, a high near 51 and north winds around 5 mph.
The Weather Service said chances for showers and storms are 20% Saturday after 1 p.m.; 60% Saturday night, mainly after 1 a.m.; and 40% Sunday.
Skies over Madison should be mostly cloudy Saturday and Sunday, mostly sunny Monday and sunny Tuesday, with highs near 54, 54, 59 and 65, and lows Friday night through Monday night around 37, 44, 42 and 44.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis forecasts a few, spotty showers Wednesday; scattered, spotty showers Thursday; possible patchy frost early Friday and again Saturday; a possible few late day showers Saturday; possible scattered showers Saturday night; and a possible few showers Sunday.
Tsaparis said highs for Madison Wednesday through Tuesday should be near 59, 55, 50, 53, 52, 60 and 64, and overnight lows around 45, 36, 36, 42, 38 and 43.
Wednesday’s high in Madison was 56 at 4:48 p.m., 10 degrees below the normal high and 34 degrees below the record high of 90 for Sept. 29, set in 1953.
Wednesday’s low in Madison was 42 at 5:50 a.m., 2 degrees below the normal low and 17 degrees above the record low of 25 for Sept. 29, set in 1949.
A trace of precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Tuesday, leaving Madison’s September and meteorological fall (September through November) precipitation total (rain plus snow converted to liquid) at 3.4 inches, 0.35 inches above normal. The 2020 total stayed at 32.55 inches, 4.68 inches above normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for Sept. 29 is 2.03 inches in 2015.
