Storms possible later Thursday as warmth continues for southern Wisconsin ahead of big cooldown next week

Thunderstorms are possible later Thursday as warmth continues for southern Wisconsin ahead of a big cooldown next week, according to forecasters.

Highs predicted to be pushing 80 for the area as the weekend begins are expected to plummet to the 50s by Tuesday.

Thunderstorms hit northern Wisconsin overnight and a large cluster of showers and storms was moving into west-central Wisconsin at mid-morning.

Southern Wisconsin could see isolated storms with cloud to ground lightning and brief gusty winds Thursday afternoon and evening, said Chris Stumpf, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

There are slight chances for storms Saturday into Saturday evening and again Monday and Tuesday afternoons and evenings, as the colder weather moves in.

AccuWeather said the cold is part of a “massive shift” in the weather pattern for North America next week, with summerlike heat expected to build over the western U.S. as a surge of Arctic air plunges into the eastern half of the nation, possibly breaking high and low records.