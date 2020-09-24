Storms possible later Thursday as warmth continues for southern Wisconsin ahead of big cooldown next week

Next 12 Hours
Thunderstorms are possible later Thursday as warmth continues for southern Wisconsin ahead of a big cooldown next week, according to forecasters.
Highs predicted to be pushing 80 for the area as the weekend begins are expected to plummet to the 50s by Tuesday.
Thunderstorms hit northern Wisconsin overnight and a large cluster of showers and storms was moving into west-central Wisconsin at mid-morning.
Southern Wisconsin could see isolated storms with cloud to ground lightning and brief gusty winds Thursday afternoon and evening, said Chris Stumpf, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.
There are slight chances for storms Saturday into Saturday evening and again Monday and Tuesday afternoons and evenings, as the colder weather moves in.
AccuWeather said the cold is part of a “massive shift” in the weather pattern for North America next week, with summerlike heat expected to build over the western U.S. as a surge of Arctic air plunges into the eastern half of the nation, possibly breaking high and low records.
There will be an initial cooldown on Sunday into early next week, and then a much stronger blast of cold that hasn’t been seen since spring, with highs perhaps not getting out of the 40s by late next week, and some parts of the Great Lakes seeing snowflakes, AccuWeather said.
In Madison on Thursday, there’s a 30% chance for showers and storms before 1 p.m., showers between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m., and showers and storms after 2 p.m., with partly sunny skies, a high near 69 and southwest winds at 5 to 10 miles per hour, the Weather Service said.
Overnight, there’s a 20% chance for showers and storms before 1 a.m. as the low falls to around 62.
Friday should be sunny, with a high near 78 and south winds at 10 to 15 mph.
After a low overnight Friday into Saturday around 63, Saturday’s forecast features a 30% chance for showers and storms after 1 p.m., with mostly cloudy skies, a high near 78 and southwest winds at 5 to 10 mph.
The Weather Service said chances for showers and/or storms are 20% Saturday night and Sunday, 30% Monday and Monday night, 50% Tuesday, and 20% Wednesday.
Skies over Madison should be partly sunny Sunday, increasingly cloudy Monday, mostly cloudy Tuesday, and partly sunny Wednesday, with highs near 70, 64, 58 and 54, and lows Saturday night through Tuesday night around 60, 49, 48 and 44.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis also forecasts warm weather heading into the weekend, giving way to much colder weather next week, with a few showers and thundershowers Thursday, a possible isolated storm Saturday, a possible isolated shower late Sunday, a possible few showers Monday and Tuesday, and a possible isolated shower Wednesday.
Tsaparis said highs for Madison Thursday through Wednesday should be near 74, 78, 79, 70, 65, 60 and 57, and overnight lows around 58, 63, 59, 51, 49 and 46.
Wednesday’s high in Madison was 77 at 2:47 p.m., 8 degrees above the normal high and 15 degrees below the record high of 92 for Sept. 23, set in 2017.
Wednesday’s low in Madison was 52 at 6:25 a.m., 5 degrees above the normal low and 26 degrees above the record low of 26 for Sept. 23, set in 1974.
No precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Wednesday, leaving Madison’s September and meteorological fall (September through November) precipitation total (rain plus snow converted to liquid) at 3.08 inches, 0.6 inches above normal. The 2020 total stayed at 32.23 inches, 4.93 inches above normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for Sept. 23 is 2.55 inches in 1970.
