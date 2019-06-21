Thunderstorms developing Saturday night into Sunday could produce heavy rainfall in south-central Wisconsin, with the chance for localized flooding.
The National Weather Service said in addition to the flooding risk, a few strong to severe thunderstorms will also be possible in the same time frame.
Earlier forecasts looked like a very wet first weekend of summer, but the bulk of the rain has now been pushed back to start Saturday night.
27 Storm Track meteorologist John Zeigler said the first day of summer on Friday should be mostly cloudy with a high of 76.
The Weather Service gives us a slight chance for a shower or thunderstorm late Friday afternoon and at night, then another slight chance for rain Saturday with the high topping out at 72.
Rain chances jump to 80% Saturday night, with up to a half-inch of rain possible, then continue at 70% on Sunday with another half-inch of rain possible.
Thunderstorm chances continue Sunday night into Monday, with a high of 73 to start the work week.
Temperatures start to warm up on Tuesday and rain chances start coming down.
The Weather Service is looking at mostly sunny skies and a 20% chance for showers and thunderstorms on Tuesday with a high of 78, mostly sunny and 80 on Wednesday with a 20% chance of showers, and partly sunny and 80 on Thursday with a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Thursday's high of 75 was 4 degrees below normal and 26 degrees below the record high of 101 for June 20, set in 1988.
The low of 56 was 2 degrees below normal and 16 degrees above the record low of 40 for the date, set in 2003.
No rain fell at the airport, keeping the June and meteorological summer (June through August) rainfall totals at 2.05 inches, 0.98 inches below normal.
The record rainfall on June 20 was 1.50 inches in 1877.
Since Jan. 1, Madison has received 17.86 inches of precipitation (rain and melted snow), 3.00 inches above normal.