Storms deliver much-needed rain to southern Wisconsin; more likely Sunday

Thunderstorms delivered much-needed rain to drought-stricken southern Wisconsin overnight, with more likely on Sunday, according to forecasters.

Officially, just 0.04 inches fell on Thursday, with most of the rain falling in a series of gusty storms after midnight, but totals after midnight were not available yet by around mid-morning.

“An estimated rainfall image will be sent out later this morning,” the National Weather Service said in a tweet.

There were no reports of tornadoes or significant damage from the storms.

There is a small chance for storms Friday night and Saturday morning, with more chances Sunday into Sunday night, lingering into Monday. Some strong storms are possible Sunday afternoon and evening, the Weather Service said.

In Madison on Friday, look for mostly cloudy skies gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 89 and northwest winds at 5 to 10 miles per hour.

Overnight, there’s a 20% chance for showers and storms after 4 a.m. as the low falls to around 63.