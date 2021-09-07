Storms could hit southern Wisconsin Tuesday, mostly pleasant weather to follow

Next 12 Hours
Thunderstorms could hit southern Wisconsin on Tuesday, with mostly sunshine and pleasant fall weather to follow, according to forecasters.
A few strong storms with gusty winds and hail may occur mainly east of a Fond du Lac to Lake Geneva line, the National Weather Service said.
Areas to the east that include the cities of Chicago and Detroit could see severe storms with a chance for isolated tornadoes, AccuWeather said.
An area of low pressure kicked off storms in northern Minnesota through northern Wisconsin and the Upper Peninsula of Michigan on Monday night, and those storms will shift east on Tuesday.
In Madison on Tuesday, there’s a 50% chance for showers and storms, mainly before 2 p.m., with cloudy skies gradually becoming mostly sunny, a high near 79 and southwest winds at 15 to 20 miles per hour turning out of the northwest in the afternoon, the Weather Service said.
After an overnight low around 56, Wednesday’s forecast features a 20% chance for showers after 4 p.m., increasing clouds, a high near 74 and northwest winds at 15 to 20 mph, gusting as high as 30 mph.
The low overnight Wednesday into Thursday should be around 51, with a 10% chance for showers before 7 p.m.
The Weather Service said there’s a 20% chance for showers Friday night, Saturday and Monday.
Skies over Madison should be sunny Thursday and Friday, and mostly sunny Saturday through Monday, with highs near 74, 80, 82, 74 and 80, and lows Thursday night through Sunday night around 52, 62, 56 and 55.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis forecasts a possible few showers and thundershowers on Tuesday, a possible stray shower north of Madison later on Wednesday, a possible stray shower Saturday, isolated showers possible Sunday, and isolated showers and storms possible Monday.
Tsaparis said highs for Madison Tuesday through Monday should be near 80, 74, 75, 81, 85, 75 and 78, and overnight lows around 55, 53, 52, 63, 58 and 58.
Monday’s high in Madison was 79 at 4:36 p.m., 3 degrees above the normal high and 18 degrees below the record high of 97 for Sept. 6, set in 1922.
Monday’s low in Madison was 50 at 5:52 a.m., 5 degrees below the normal low and 16 degrees above the record low of 34 for Sept. 6, set in 1962.
No precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Monday, leaving Madison’s September and meteorological fall (September through November) precipitation total (rain plus snow converted to liquid) at 0.1 inches, 0.61 inches below normal. The 2021 total stayed at 16.69 inches, 11.1 inches below normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for Sept. 6 is 2.28 inches in 1938.