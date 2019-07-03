Thunder on the Fourth of July might seem appropriate, but storms could put a damper on festivities in south-central Wisconsin.
The National Weather Service is giving a better than even chance for showers and thunderstorms mostly during the day on Thursday, so local fireworks shows probably won't be affected at night.
Rain is possible again on Friday, but the weekend looks nice, with sun and highs in the low 70s.
The day-to-day outlook for the Madison area:
- Wednesday afternoon: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 3 p.m., high near 84.
- Wednesday night: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 9 p.m., low around 70.
- Thursday: A 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1 p.m., high near 79.
- Thursday night: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1 a.m., low around 71.
- Friday: A 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1 p.m., high near 80.
- Friday night: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1 a.m., low around 67.
- Saturday: Mostly sunny, high near 73.
- Saturday night: Partly cloudy, low around 59.
- Sunday: Mostly sunny, high near 73.
- Sunday night: Partly cloudy, low around 61.
- Monday: Mostly sunny, high near 75.
- Monday night: Partly cloudy, low around 66.
- Tuesday: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, high near 78.