Storms could accompany weekend warmth for southern Wisconsin, as snow and ice stay north

Snow and ice will stay to the north, as highs crack 60 and thunder possibly rumbles across southern Wisconsin on Saturday, according to forecasters.

In Madison on Thursday, look for partly sunny skies, with a high near 33 and north winds around 5 miles per hour becoming calm in the afternoon, the National Weather Service said.

After an overnight low around 25, Friday’s forecast features mostly cloudy skies, a high near 42 and light southeast winds increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

The storm system moves in overnight Friday into Saturday, with a 30% chance for rain, mainly after 3 a.m.; a 50% chance for rain on Saturday; a 90% chance for showers and possibly a storm before midnight, then showers and storms between midnight and 3 a.m., then showers after 3 a.m., with possible rain totals of a tenth to a quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in any storms that develop.

Look for highs near 62 Saturday and 45 Sunday, and overnight lows around 33 and 37, with mostly cloudy skies Saturday and partly sunny Sunday.

Ice and snow will fall in the northern half of Wisconsin, with around 0.2 inches of ice for a line from Wausau to Antigo to Rhinelander and north, and far northwestern Wisconsin getting the most snow, with 4 to 6 inches in Superior and Ashland.

The Weather Service said there’s a 30% chance for snow Sunday night after midnight, and a 40% chance for rain and snow Monday.

Skies over Madison should be partly sunny Monday, and mostly sunny Tuesday and Wednesday, with highs near 38, 41 and 40, and lows Sunday night through Tuesday night around 28, 22 and 24.

27 Storm Track meteorologist Blaise Keller said southwest Wisconsin could see some light snow on Thursday before winds pick up out of the south, bringing in warmth and chances for rain starting Friday evening. Saturday and Sunday will be windy, with temperatures soaring into the upper 50s Saturday with the chance for rain, thunderstorms that could be severe, and mixed precipitation and light snow before the weekend ends.

Keller said highs for Madison Thursday through Wednesday should be near 34, 43, 59, 41, 38, 40 and 41, and overnight lows around 22, 34, 40, 28, 24 and 24.

Wednesday’s high in Madison was 46 at 12:42 p.m., 9 degrees above normal and 21 degrees below the record high of 67 for March 2, set in 1964.

Wednesday’s low in Madison was 26 at 11:59 p.m., 6 degrees above normal and 39 degrees above the record low of 13 below for March 2, set in 1913.

Officially, a trace of precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Wednesday, leaving Madison’s March and meteorological spring (March through May) total at a trace, 0.12 inches below normal. Madison’s 2022 precipitation total (rain plus snow converted to liquid) stayed at 0.88 inches, 2.23 inches below normal.

Madison’s record precipitation for March 2 is 0.78 inches in 1991.

With no snow on Wednesday, Madison’s March and meteorological spring (March through May) total stayed at zero, 0.7 inches below normal. For the snow season (since July 1), Madison has received 21.6 inches, 21.2 inches below normal.

Madison's record snowfall for March 2 is 6.9 inches in 1948.

Madison’s official snow depth is down to zero.

