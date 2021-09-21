Storms bring switch to much cooler weather for southern Wisconsin just in time for autumnal equinox

Next 12 Hours
Thunderstorms that prompted tornado warnings Monday night swept highs in the 80s from southern Wisconsin and ushered in highs in the 60s, a day head of the autumnal equinox, according to forecasters.
While meteorological fall began Sept. 1, calendar fall starts with the autumnal equinox at 2:20 p.m. on Wednesday.
After several days of highs in the upper 70s and 80s that included 83 on Monday, severe storms that prompted numerous warnings broke out as a cold front moved through Wisconsin.
While there were no reports of serious damage, that included tornado warnings for northeastern Lafayette County, northwestern Green County, southeastern Iowa County and southwestern Dane County that were issued about 9:30 p.m. and lasted to 10 p.m. die to radar-indicated rotation in a severe storm near Darlington that was moving northeast at 40 miles per hour.
The next week will be quiet, with just a 20% chance for showers Thursday after 1 p.m. and Friday after 1 p.m., the National Weather Service said.
Skies over Madison should be partly sunny Tuesday, sunny Wednesday, mostly sunny Thursday through Saturday, and sunny Sunday and Monday, with highs near 66, 63, 64, 69, 63, 69 and 75, and lows Tuesday night through Sunday night around 51, 44, 47, 45, 45 and 51.
Monday’s high in Madison was 83 at 3:24 p.m., 11 degrees above the normal high and 8 degrees below the record high of 91 for Sept. 20, set in 2017.
Monday’s low in Madison was 65 at 9:08 p.m., 16 degrees above the normal low and 37 degrees above the record low of 28 for Sept. 20, set in 1956.
Officially, 0.88 inches of precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Monday, boosting Madison’s September and meteorological fall (September through November) precipitation total (rain plus snow converted to liquid) to 2.30 inches, 0.02 inches below normal. The 2021 total rose to 18.89 inches, 10.51 inches below normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for Sept. 20 is 3.34 inches in 1878.