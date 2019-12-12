Storm Thursday again delivering hardest hit to northern Wisconsin. See how much snow will fall and where

The latest storm system Thursday again will deliver the hardest hit to northern Wisconsin, according to forecasters.

Southern Wisconsin is predicted to see mostly mixed precipitation, with snow totals increasing heading to the north, where winter weather advisories and winter storm warnings are in effect.

Most of the northern half of Wisconsin and the Upper Peninsula of Michigan is under a winter weather advisory, with the far northeast corner of Wisconsin and adjacent portion under a winter storm warning, as seen in the map with this story.

AccuWeather said there will be a band of 3 to 6 inches of snow, with some locales seeing up to 8 inches.

Thursday’s storm is the first in a parade of storms expected to move across the central U.S. through Christmas.

The second is expected later Friday through Saturday, though no heavy snow totals are forecast from that system.