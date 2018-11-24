The Madison area is expected to wake up Monday morning with a light blanket of fresh snow, while areas to the south are predicted to see several inches as a storm system moves through the region on Sunday.
But if the system shifts a little north, Madison could be in the bullseye of the heaviest snow.
Areas to the south are under a winter storm watch or winter storm warning Sunday morning through Sunday evening, with Rockford facing 5 to 9 inches, Janesville and Milwaukee 3 to 5 inches, and Dubuque, Iowa 4 to 8 inches, according to forecasters. Dane County is just north of the watch and warning line of counties.
“A winter storm is expected to come through the region on Sunday, but there are questions about where it will exactly go,” the National Weather Service said. “There are a few scenarios that our forecast models are putting out right now, with one putting heavy snow and strong winds in place across southern Wisconsin on Sunday, while another keeps the heavier snow further south with weaker winds. Adjustments to the forecast will continue over the next 24 hours as the models converge on the solution.”
In addition to the heavy snow, wind gusts of 25 to 35 miles per hour are likely, with the highest gusts and blowing snow Sunday evening and toward Lake Michigan, the Weather Service said.
In Madison on Saturday, there’s a 50 percent chance for rain before 8 a.m., patchy fog before 10 a.m., otherwise cloudy skies, with a high near 43 and south winds at 5 to 15 miles per hour turning out of the west in the afternoon.
After an overnight low around 32, there’s a 60 percent chance for snow on Sunday, mainly after noon, with possible accumulation of 1 to 2 inches, cloudy skies, a high near 32 and north winds at 10 to 20 mph, gusting as high as 30 mph, the Weather Service said.
The chance for snow falls to 30 percent before midnight overnight Sunday into Monday, as low falls to around 22 and northwest winds blow at 15 to 20 mph and gust to 30 mph.
The Weather Service forecasts a quiet but cold workweek, with just chances for snow at 30 percent Thursday, 30 percent Thursday night and 40 percent Friday.
Skies over Madison should be partly sunny Monday, mostly sunny Tuesday and Wednesday, partly sunny Thursday, and mostly cloudy Friday, with highs near 26, 23, 27, 32 and 35, and lows Monday night through Thursday night around 16, 15, 19 and 26.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Guy Brown forecasts showers tapering off in the morning Saturday; a few flurries Saturday night; snow with strong winds developing from the south on Sunday, becoming widespread by early afternoon, accumulation of 2 to 5 inches south and east of Madison and 1 to 3 inches in the Madison area; then a quiet and cold stretch following.
Brown said skies over Madison should be mostly cloudy Saturday, cloudy Sunday, cloudy becoming partly sunny Monday, mostly cloudy Tuesday, partly sunny Wednesday and Thursday, and mostly cloudy Friday and next Saturday, with highs near 42, 31, 28, 24, 34, 34, 36 and 39, and overnight lows around 29, 23, 12, 14, 20, 27, 30 and 29.
Friday’s high in Madison was 49 at 1:48 p.m., 9 degrees above the normal high and 14 degrees below the record high of 63 for Nov. 23, set in 1931.
Friday’s low in Madison was 31 at 4:10 a.m., 6 degrees above the normal low and 34 degrees above the record low of 3 below for Nov. 23, set in 1950.
Officially, 0.01 inches of precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Friday, boosting Madison’s November precipitation total (rain plus snow converted to liquid) to 1.52 inches, 0.33 inches below normal. For meteorological fall (September through November), Madison has received 12.34 inches of precipitation, 4.96 inches above normal. For the year, Madison has received 48.37 inches of precipitation, 16.17 inches above normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for Nov. 23 is 1.7 inches in 2003.
With no snow on Friday, Madison’s November total stayed at 2.3 inches, 0.3 inches above normal. For meteorological fall (September through November) and the snow season (since July 1), Madison’s total stayed at 2.3 inches, 0.2 inches below normal.
Madison’s record snowfall for Nov. 23 is 2.8 inches in 1977.