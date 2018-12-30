A storm system is likely to deliver snow and freezing rain to southern Wisconsin to close out 2018, according to forecasters.
Light snow and ice accumulations are anticipated, but there still is some uncertainty on the strength of the system, and if it strengthens more snow and less freezing rain would fall, the National Weather Service said.
Freezing rain will be likely from the Illinois border north to Interstate 94 Monday morning, with the potential for freezing drizzle over that same area Monday night. More snow will occur north and west of Madison with more rain over southeast Wisconsin, the Weather Service said.
Sunday in Madison should be a great winter day, with mostly sunny skies, a high near 35 and southwest winds around 15 miles per hour, gusting as high as 25 mph.
After an overnight low around 28, Monday should feature rain or freezing rain before 2 p.m., then rain and snow, with a high near 34, south winds at 5 to 10 mph turning out of the north in the afternoon, little or no ice accumulation, and possible new snow accumulation of less than an inch possible.
There is a 70 percent chance for snow overnight Monday into Tuesday, mainly before 9 p.m., with possible accumulation of around an inch as the low falls to around 24.
Quiet weather will follow, with just a 20 percent chance for snow New Year’s Day and then no precipitation chances into the weekend, the Weather Service said.
Skies over Madison should be mostly cloudy on New Year’s Day, and mostly sunny Wednesday through Saturday, with highs near 25, 24, 32, 39 and 39, and lows Tuesday night through Friday night around 13, 16, 25 and 27.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Guy Brown forecasts nice weather on Sunday, a rain-snow mix developing around mid-day on New Year’s Eve, changing to all snow by the evening, with shovels possibly needed, and then quiet weather to follow through the weekend.
Brown said skies over Madison should be partly sunny Sunday, mostly cloudy New Year’s Eve and Day, mostly sunny Wednesday, and partly sunny Thursday through next Sunday, with highs near 35, 33, 28, 21, 29, 37, 35 and 31, and overnight lows around 21, 23, 8, 12, 21, 25, 26 and 24.