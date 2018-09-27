A storm system expected to arrive in Wisconsin late Saturday night could stall over the state and produce between 1 and 2 inches of rain before moving out of the area.
The National Weather Service said rain would be off and on, with the best chances coming Sunday night and Monday.
Before then, there are small chances for rain Thursday afternoon and night and again on Friday.
The day-to-day outlook:
- Thursday night: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly between 11 p.m. and 4 a.m., low around 48.
- Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers before 1 p.m., high near 58.
- Friday night: Mostly clear, low around 38.
- Saturday: Mostly sunny, high near 58.
- Saturday night: A 50 percent chance of showers, mainly after 1 a.m., low around 46.
- Sunday: A 50 percent chance of showers, high near 61.
- Sunday night: A 60 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, low around 52.
- Monday: A 60 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, high near 67.
- Monday night: A 50 percent chance of showers, mainly before 1 a.m., low around 53.
- Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, high near 68.
- Tuesday night: A 30 percent chance of showers, low around 58.
- Wednesday: A 40 percent chance of showers, high near 73.