The last remnants of one of the biggest April snowstorms to hit the Upper Midwest is finally moving on, with south-central Wisconsin only getting very strong winds on Friday and no rain, snow, sleet or thunderstorms.

Madison dodged the worst of the storm, but central and northern Wisconsin were hit hard, with record snowfalls set in La Crosse, Wausau and Green Bay, the National Weather Service said.

Over a half-inch of rain fell in Madison on Thursday, accompanied by thunder and lightning at night.

The wind will be the concern on Friday, especially for high-profile vehicles such as semis and straight trucks.

"Southwest wind gusts of 35 to 40 mph are expected later Friday morning and in the afternoon, with a few gusts reaching 45 mph," the Weather Service said.

Friday's high is only expected to reach 46, under mostly cloudy skies.

Saturday looks better with partly sunny skies and a high of 45, then mixed precipitation is forecast for Sunday.

There's a 60% chance for the mix, first as snow before 8 a.m., then rain and snow up to noon, then rain after noon, with the high topping out at 40.

Less than a half-inch of snow is expected.

The work and school week should start out with nice weather, the forecast calling for sun and 51 on Monday.

There's a slight chance rain on Tuesday with the high reach 59, then rain is likely Wednesday and Thursday, highs topping out in the low to mid-50s.

Thursday's high of 42 was 13 degrees below normal and 42 degrees below the record high of 84 for April 11, set in 1977.

The low of 32 was 2 degrees below normal and 20 degrees above the record low of 12 for the date, set in 1973.

Rain added up to 0.58 of an inch at the airport, bringing the April precipitation (rain plus melted snow) total up to 1.07 inches, 0.12 inches below normal.

The record precipitation total on April 11 was 0.72 inches in 1935.

For the meteorological spring of March through May, Madison has received 1.99 inches of precipitation, 1.40 inches below normal.

Since Jan. 1, Madison has received 7.49 inches of precipitation, 1.42 inches above normal.

Snowfall totals stayed at 1.7 inches for April, 0.3 inches above normal; 4.5 inches for spring, 3.9 inches below normal, and 56.0 inches for the snow season, 6.5 inches above normal.

The record snowfall on April 11 was 5.3 inches in 2007.