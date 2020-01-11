Storm delivered icy blow overnight, snow moving in Saturday afternoon could bring 'borderline blizzard' conditions to southeast Wisconsin

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The heaviest buildup of freezing rain is predicted to target parts of Lower Michigan, southern Ontario and Quebec to western Maine Saturday and Saturday night. Through the day on Friday, some cities in Missouri, Kansas and Iowa recorded a quarter inch or more of freezing rain from this storm system.

In Madison on Saturday, there’s an 80% chance for precipitation in the form of snow and freezing drizzle before 11 a.m., then snow, with a possible inch of accumulation, a high near 24 and northeast winds around 20 mph, gusting as high as 35 mph, the Weather Service said.

Overnight, 1 to 2 inches of snow is possible, falling mainly before midnight, as the low falls to around 12, with north winds at 15 to 20 mph and gusting to 30 mph, before decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

Sunday’s forecast features increasing clouds, with a high near 25 and north winds at 5 to 10 mph turning out of the southeast in the afternoon.

27 Storm Track meteorologist Guy Brown predicts periods of light freezing drizzle possibly mixed with sleet on Saturday morning, snow redeveloping late in the day and becoming heavy at times before ending overnight, with accumulation of 1 to 3 inches in Dane County and just to the west and northwest, and 4 to 8 inches east and southeast of Dane County.