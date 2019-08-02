{{featured_button_text}}

Storm chances have gone up considerably for south-central Wisconsin on Saturday afternoon, but for the most part, skies should be mostly sunny through the weekend and well into next week.

The National Weather Service said there's a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms starting around 2 p.m. Saturday, with rain chances diminishing as the day turns into night.

There are smaller chances for rain next week, but nothing to get too worried about.

The day-to-day outlook for the Madison area:

  • Friday afternoon: Sunny, high near 83.
  • Friday night: Mostly clear, low around 61.
  • Saturday: A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2 p.m., mostly sunny, high near 85.
  • Saturday night: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10 p.m., mostly cloudy, low around 64.
  • Sunday: Mostly sunny, high near 84.
  • Sunday night: Mostly clear, low around 66.
  • Monday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m., mostly sunny, high near 85.
  • Monday night: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1 a.m., low around 67.
  • Tuesday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mostly sunny, high near 81.
  • Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, low around 62.
  • Wednesday: Mostly sunny, high near 79.
  • Wednesday night: Partly cloudy, low around 62.
  • Thursday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mostly sunny, high near 79.

Freebies!

Subscribe to our Contests & Promotions email!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags