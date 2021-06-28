Storm chances continuing, seasonable temperatures on tap for southern Wisconsin

Thunderstorm chances will continue for the first part of this week, but Fourth of July weekend looks to be dry with plenty of sunshine, according to forecasters.

No severe weather is expected, but there is potential for a stronger thunderstorm or two capable of producing gusty winds Tuesday afternoon and evening, the National Weather Service said.

In Madison on Monday, there’s a 30% chance for showers and storms, with mostly cloudy skies, a high near 77 and southeast winds around 5 miles per hour.

After an overnight low around 67 with a 40% chance for showers and storms, mainly after 1 a.m., Tuesday’s forecast features a 50% chance for showers and storms, mostly cloudy skies, a high near 80 and southwest winds at 5 to 10 mph.

The Weather Service said chances for showers and storms continue at 40% Tuesday night, 50% Wednesday, 30% Wednesday night and 40% Thursday, followed by dry weather through the weekend, with just a 20% chance for showers and storms on Sunday.

Skies over Madison should be partly sunny Wednesday, and most sunny Thursday through Sunday, with highs near 82, 79, 75, 79 and 83, and lows Tuesday night through Saturday night around 66, 64, 57, 57 and 60.