Tornadoes reportedly touch down in Rock, Grant counties

Tornadoes reportedly touched down in Grant and Rock Counties on Saturday, with the National Weather Service issuing a tornado warning near Janesville.

Around 5:30 p.m., a tornado warning — meaning a tornado has been sighted or indicated by weather radar and there is "imminent danger to life and property," according to the National Weather Service — was released for the Janesville area. It remained in effect through 6 p.m.

"Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter," the warning reads. "Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely."

A flash flood warning is in effect for southeastern Rock County through 8:30 p.m., as thunderstorms in the area have produced 2 to 4 inches of rain, according to the NWS' Milwaukee/Sullivan office.

A tornado watch issued by the National Weather Service remains in effect in Dane County until 8 p.m. on Saturday.

Dane County is one of 11 counties under a tornado watch as the National Weather Service has warned of severe thunderstorms, large hail and damaging wind gusting up to 60 mph in the area.