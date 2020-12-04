Still no sign of winter in forecast for southern Wisconsin

There’s still no sign of winter for southern Wisconsin, with only 2.3 inches of snow so far this season (since July 1), none in December, and quiet and seasonable weather continuing for the next week, according to forecasters.

The National Weather Service for the next week lists only a chance for flurries on Sunday.

Skies over Madison should be sunny Friday and Saturday, mostly sunny Sunday, sunny Monday, and mostly sunny Tuesday through Thursday, with highs near 40, 37, 37, 40, 41, 46 and 44, and lows Friday night through Wednesday night around 24, 24, 25, 26, 29 and 30.

27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis forecasts for the next week just a passing flurry possible Sunday and Sunday night.

Tsaparis said skies over Madison should be mostly sunny Friday and Saturday, partly sunny Sunday, mostly cloudy Monday, partly sunny Tuesday, mostly sunny Wednesday, and mostly to partly sunny Thursday, with highs near 41, 39, 37, 38, 41, 46 and 44, and overnight lows around 23, 24, 26, 29, 30 and 31.

Thursday’s high in Madison was 40 at 3:39 p.m., 5 degrees above the normal high and 25 degrees below the record high of 65 for Dec. 3, set in 2012.