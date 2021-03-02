Start of warming trend for southern Wisconsin comes with gusty winds

A start of a warming trend for southern Wisconsin will come with gusty winds, as highs will crack 40 on Tuesday, accompanied by winds gusting to 30 mph, according to forecasters.

In Madison on Tuesday, look for sunny skies, a high near 41 and southwest winds at 5 to 10 miles per hour, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the morning and gusting as high as 30 mph, the National Weather Service said.

After an overnight low around 26, Wednesday’s forecast features mostly sunny skies, a high near 44 and north winds around 5 mph.

The Weather Service forecasts no chances for precipitation through Monday.

Skies over Madison should be mostly sunny Thursday, sunny Friday and Saturday, mostly sunny Sunday, and partly sunny Monday, with highs near 40, 44, 46, 52 and 55, and lows Wednesday night through Sunday night around 24, 23, 23, 27 and 36.

27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis forecasts a quiet week ahead, with just light rain possible on Monday.

Tsaparis said highs for Madison Tuesday through Monday should be near 40, 45, 40, 44, 44, 47 and 51, and overnight lows around 27, 21, 22, 25, 28 and 34.