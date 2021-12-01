Next 12 Hours
The start of meteorological winter won’t feel like winter for southern Wisconsin, with highs in the low 50s, about 15 degrees above normal, according to forecasters.
In Madison on Wednesday, look for mostly cloudy skies, with a high near 51 and southeast winds at 10 to 15 miles per hour, turning out of the southwest in the afternoon, the National Weather Service said.
After an overnight low around 44, Thursday should be mostly sunny, with a high near 51 and northwest winds around 15 mph, gusting as high as 25 mph.
After a low overnight Thursday into Friday around 32, Friday’s forecast features partly sunny skies, a high near 45 and east winds at 5 to 10 mph, turning out of the northwest in the afternoon.
The Weather Service said there’s a 20% chance for rain and snow before noon on Sunday, then rain between noon and 1 p.m.; a 20% chance for snow Monday night; and a 40% chance for snow Tuesday.
Skies over Madison should be mostly sunny Saturday, mostly cloudy Sunday, mostly sunny Monday, and mostly cloudy Tuesday, with highs near 37, 43, 33 and 32, and lows Friday night through Monday night around 26, 29, 23 and 22.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis forecasts spotty, light mixed precipitation Wednesday morning; possible light mixed precipitation Thursday night into Friday morning; a possible light mix Sunday; and a chance of a snow Tuesday.
Tsaparis said highs for Madison Wednesday through Tuesday should be near 52, 53, 46, 37, 42, 33 and 32, and overnight lows around 41, 30, 27, 27, 25 and 24.
Tuesday’s high in Madison was 48 at 2:19 p.m., 10 degrees above the normal high and 15 degrees below the record high of 63 for Nov. 30, set in 1998.
Tuesday’s low in Madison was 26 at 10:43 p.m., 3 degrees above the normal low and 30 degrees above the record low of 4 below for Nov. 30, set in 1929 and 1947.
No precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Tuesday, leaving Madison’s November precipitation total (rain plus snow converted to liquid) with a final total of 0.36 inches, 1.86 inches below normal. For meteorological fall (September through November), Madison ended with 4.54 inches of precipitation, 3.88 inches below normal. For the year, Madison has received 21.13 inches of precipitation, 14.37 inches below normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for Nov. 30 is 1.34 inches in 1928.
With no snow on Tuesday, Madison’s November total ended at just 0.6 inches, 2.4 inches below normal. For meteorological fall (September through November) and the snow season (since July 1), Madison’s total also ended at just 0.6 inches, 3 inches below normal.
Madison’s record snowfall for Nov. 30 is 7.4 inches in 1940.