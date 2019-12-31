1st snowstorm of 2020 could hit southern Wisconsin Friday, as area digs out from last snowstorm of 2019

As Wisconsin digs out from the last snowstorm of 2019, the first snowstorm of 2020 could hit later this week, according to forecasters.

It’s possible that heavy snow will develop in a swath from northeastern Kansas and northern Missouri to southeastern Iowa, northern Illinois, southern Wisconsin and part of northern Michigan from later Friday through Friday night, AccuWeather said.

Rain and thunderstorms will first soak the South soon after 2020 begins as the system gathers along the Gulf of Mexico coast. Wet weather then will overspread the Midwest and Northeast on Thursday and Friday as warm air is expected to surge ahead of the storm across most areas east of the Mississippi.

Where the band of potentially heavy snow occurs will depend on the exact track of the storm, with accumulating snow possibly hitting Topeka, Kansas; Kansas City, Missouri; Davenport, Iowa; Rockford, Illinois; Madison, Milwaukee and Chicago, AccuWeather said.