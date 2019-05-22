Considering how wet it's been in south-central Wisconsin this spring, having a forecast that leans more to the dry side than wet side is a surprise heading into Memorial Day.
The National Weather Service still has showers and storms on the weather map, mainly Thursday night into Friday, but the weather should be pretty good overall through the long holiday weekend.
The day-to-day outlook in the Madison area:
- Wednesday afternoon: Mostly sunny, high in the mid-70s. Winds gusting up to 35 mph.
- Wednesday night: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms, low around 54.
- Thursday: Sunny, high near 68.
- Thursday night: A 50% chance of showers, low around 53.
- Friday: A 70% chance of showers and thunderstorms, high near 70. Up to three-quarters of an inch of rain is possible.
- Friday night: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms, low around 60.
- Saturday: Mostly sunny, high near 77.
- Saturday night: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms, low around 54.
- Sunday: Mostly sunny, high near 71.
- Sunday night: Partly cloudy, low around 51.
- Monday: Partly sunny, high near 66.
- Monday night: A 30% chance of showers, low around 49.
- Tuesday: A 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms, high near 66.