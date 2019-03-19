Spring is coming in like a lamb, but it might be a little wet.
The National Weather Service is forecasting a 30 percent chance for showers Wednesday, the first day of spring, in Madison, but that's the only rain expected in the area the rest of the week.
Days should be mild for the first days of spring, with highs in the upper 40s to mid-50s.
The day-to-day outlook for the Madison area:
- Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, low around 30.
- Wednesday: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly after 1 p.m., high near 47.
- Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy, low around 30.
- Thursday: Sunny, high near 49.
- Thursday night: Mostly clear, low around 30.
- Friday: Sunny, high near 51.
- Friday night: Clear, low around 28.
- Saturday: Sunny, high near 54.
- Saturday night: Mostly clear, low around 36.
- Sunday: Partly sunny, high near 56.
- Sunday night: A 30 percent chance of rain and snow showers, low around 35.
- Monday: A 10 percent chance of snow showers, high near 51.