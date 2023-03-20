Spring starts at 4:24 p.m. today.

It is forecast to be 46 degrees at that time, so that's almost spring weather in Madison, right? And hey, the sun is shining.

While we look ahead to tulips and warm bike rides, let's look back at this winter's snow totals.

According to the National Weather Service, 56.7 inches of snow were recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport.

The normal snowfall amount for this time of year is 47.3 inches.

The lowest snowfall recorded as of March 20 was 12 inches during the 1967-68 winter. The highest was 92 inches during the 2007-2008 winter. That winter ended with more than 101 inches of snow, because as we all know winter isn't really done in March.