Spring in the air: Southern Wisconsin could hit 40 for first time in 2 months

With meteorological spring less than a week away, southern Wisconsin on Tuesday could hit 40 for the first time in two months, according to forecasters.
The high in Madison soared to 52 on Dec. 23, but hasn’t even hit 40 since then — possibly until Tuesday, according to forecasts by the National Weather Service and 27 Storm Track.
In Madison on Tuesday, look for increasing clouds, a high near 40 and west winds around 10 miles per hour, the Weather Service said.
Overnight, there is a chance for sprinkles and flurries between 1 a.m. and 2 a.m., with mostly cloudy skies, a low around 31 and south winds at 10 to 15 mph turning out of the west after midnight.
Wednesday’s forecast features partly sunny skies, a high near 37 and northwest winds at 10 to 15 mph, gusting as high as 25 mph.
The Weather Service said chances for precipitation are 20% for snow after 7 p.m. Friday and before 7 a.m. Saturday, 30% for rain and snow Sunday and Sunday night, and 20% for snow Monday.
Skies over Madison should be mostly sunny Thursday through Saturday, mostly cloudy Sunday, and sunny Monday, with highs near 35, 36, 40, 37 and 31, and lows Wednesday night through Sunday night around 19, 15, 27, 23 and 18.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis forecasts possible light mixed precipitation overnight, again Friday night into Saturday morning, and also Sunday.
Tsaparis said highs for Madison Tuesday through Monday should be 42, 39, 36, 37, 40, 37 and 35, and overnight lows around 30, 19, 12, 30, 23 and 25.
Monday’s high in Madison was 37 at 6:56 p.m., 4 degrees above the normal high and 31 degrees below the record high of 68 for Feb. 22, set in 2017.
Monday’s low in Madison was 24 at 6:53 a.m., 7 degrees above the normal low and 39 degrees above the record low of 15 below for Feb. 22, set in 1873.
Officially, a trace of precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Monday, keeping Madison’s February total at 0.86 inches, 0.23 inches below normal. The meteorological winter (December through February) precipitation total (rain plus snow converted to liquid) stayed at 3.26 inches, 0.8 inches below normal. The 2021 precipitation total stayed at 2.13 inches, 0.19 inches below normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for Feb. 22 is 1.64 inches in 1922.
The 0.1 inches of snow on Monday boosted Madison’s February total to 10.4 inches, 1.9 inches above normal. For meteorological winter, Madison has received 40.9 inches, 6 inches above normal. For the snow season (since July 1), Madison has received 43.2 inches, 4.2 inches above normal.
Madison’s record snowfall for Feb. 22 is 3.8 inches in 1994.
Madison’s official snow depth is 16 inches.
