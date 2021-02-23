Spring in the air: Southern Wisconsin could hit 40 for first time in 2 months

With meteorological spring less than a week away, southern Wisconsin on Tuesday could hit 40 for the first time in two months, according to forecasters.

The high in Madison soared to 52 on Dec. 23, but hasn’t even hit 40 since then — possibly until Tuesday, according to forecasts by the National Weather Service and 27 Storm Track.

In Madison on Tuesday, look for increasing clouds, a high near 40 and west winds around 10 miles per hour, the Weather Service said.

Overnight, there is a chance for sprinkles and flurries between 1 a.m. and 2 a.m., with mostly cloudy skies, a low around 31 and south winds at 10 to 15 mph turning out of the west after midnight.

Wednesday’s forecast features partly sunny skies, a high near 37 and northwest winds at 10 to 15 mph, gusting as high as 25 mph.

The Weather Service said chances for precipitation are 20% for snow after 7 p.m. Friday and before 7 a.m. Saturday, 30% for rain and snow Sunday and Sunday night, and 20% for snow Monday.

Skies over Madison should be mostly sunny Thursday through Saturday, mostly cloudy Sunday, and sunny Monday, with highs near 35, 36, 40, 37 and 31, and lows Wednesday night through Sunday night around 19, 15, 27, 23 and 18.