Southern Wisconsin will see dramatic warm-up, then cooldown, with storms likely in between

Southern Wisconsin will see a dramatic warm-up, and then a cooldown, with highs soaring to the mid-80s Sunday and Monday, then tumbling to the 60s by Wednesday, with thunderstorms likely in between, according to forecasters.
The dramatic change could lead to showers and thunderstorms Monday into Tuesday, the National Weather Service said.
The pattern change will coincide with the autumnal equinox on Wednesday at 2:21 p.m., although meteorological fall started Sept. 1.
Temperatures across the Upper Midwest and northern Plains have been running 1 to 3 degrees above normal in September and the heat will continue into Monday, with record highs possible in places like Bismarck, North Dakota and International Falls, Minnesota, AccuWeather said.
Behind the front, the much cooler air could bring the first snow of the season to the Rockies.
In Madison on Friday, there’s a 30% chance for showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 3 p.m., with increasing clouds, a high near 79 and southwest winds around 10 miles per hour turning out of the northwest in the afternoon, the Weather Service said.
After an overnight low around 52, Saturday should be sunny, with a high near 76 and northeast winds around 5 mph turning out of the east in the afternoon.
After a low overnight Saturday into Sunday around 55, Sunday should be sunny, with a high near 84 and south winds at 5 to 10 mph.
The Weather Service said chances for showers and storms return at 30% Monday after 2 p.m.; 60% Monday night into Tuesday, with possible rain totals of a tenth to a quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in any storms that may develop; 50% Tuesday night; and 20% Wednesday.
Skies over Madison should be mostly sunny Monday, partly sunny Tuesday, mostly sunny Wednesday, and sunny Thursday, with highs near 84, 71, 65 and 68, and lows Sunday night through Wednesday night around 63, 62, 49 and 46.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis forecasts a few showers and storms possible Friday, isolated showers possible overnight before midnight, a few showers possible later on Monday, showers and storms possible Monday night, and morning showers and storms possible Tuesday.
Tsaparis said highs for Madison Friday through Thursday should be near 81, 76, 86, 82, 70, 65 and 70, and overnight lows around 52, 57, 61, 63, 48 and 45.
Thursday’s high in Madison was 81 at 4:18 p.m., 8 degrees above the normal high and 10 degrees below the record high of 91 for Sept. 16, set in 1931.
Thursday’s low in Madison was 50 at 6:06 a.m., 1 degree below the normal low and 18 degrees above the record low of 32 for Sept. 16, set in 1984.
No precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Thursday, leaving Madison’s September and meteorological fall (September through November) precipitation total (rain plus snow converted to liquid) at 1.42 inches, 0.43 inches below normal. The 2021 total stayed at 18.01 inches, 10.92 inches below normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for Sept. 16 is 1.75 inches in 1992.
