Southern Wisconsin will ride a temperature rollercoaster, with no big storms over next week

Southern Wisconsin will ride a temperature rollercoaster over the next week, with highs going from the teens to the 30s and then back to the teens, according to forecasters.

The National Weather Service said the only chances for precipitation over the next week are 30% for snow Tuesday before 11 a.m., then rain and snow between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m., then snow after 5 p.m.; 20% for snow Tuesday night; and 30% for snow Wednesday through Thursday.

Skies over Madison should be mostly sunny Friday, partly sunny Saturday, mostly sunny Sunday, partly sunny Monday, mostly cloudy Tuesday and Wednesday, and partly sunny Thursday, with highs near 16, 22, 25, 33, 37, 21 and 15, and lows Friday night through Wednesday night around 2 below, 14, 12, 27, 15 and 8.

Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis also forecasts up and down temperatures for the Madison area over the next week, with snow possible Wednesday and Wednesday night.

Tsaparis said highs for Madison Friday through Thursday should be near 17, 22, 25, 33, 36, 20 and 14, and overnight lows around 5 below, 10, 12, 25, 20 and 2.

Thursday’s high in Madison was 35 at 1:13 p.m., 8 degrees above the normal high and 20 degrees below the record high of 55 for Jan. 27, set in 2002.

Thursday’s low in Madison was 9 at 11:59 p.m., 2 degrees below the normal low and 28 degrees above the record low of 19 below for Jan. 27, set in 1915.

Officially, a trace of precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Thursday, leaving Madison’s January and 2022 total at 0.48 inches, 0.79 inches below normal. The meteorological winter (December through February) precipitation total (rain plus snow converted to liquid) stayed at 2.17 inches, 0.73 inches below normal.

Madison’s record precipitation for Jan. 27 is 1.14 inches, set in 1944.

Officially, a trace of snow was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Thursday, keeping Madison’s January and 2022 snow total at 9.1 inches, 2.6 inches below normal. For meteorological winter, Madison has received 15.6 inches, 8.1 inches below normal. For the snow season (since July 1), Madison has received 16.2 inches, 11.1 inches below normal.

Madison’s record snowfall for Jan. 27 is 5.4 inches, set in 1949.

Madison’s official snow depth is 7 inches.

Local Weather Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.