Southern Wisconsin will be too warm for a white Christmas
We all want there to be snow for Christmas, but it's actually rarer for some than you might think. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner takes a look at Wisconsin's chances for a white Christmas this year and in the past.

Southern Wisconsin might see some mixed precipitation on Christmas Eve, but it will be too warm for a white Christmas, which is defined as having an inch of snow on the ground, according to forecasters.

The National Weather Service said there’s a 20% chance for snow before 11 a.m. on Thursday, then rain between 11 a.m. and noon; a 40% chance for rain on Christmas Eve; a 20% chance for rain, mixing with snow after 10 p.m. and gradually ending overnight Christmas Eve into Christmas; a 20% chance for rain and snow Sunday; and a 20%chance for snow Sunday night and Monday.

Late week outlook by AccuWeather

Skies over Madison should be partly sunny Tuesday, mostly sunny Wednesday, partly sunny Thursday, mostly cloudy Friday, mostly sunny Saturday, and partly sunny Sunday and Monday, with highs near 34, 30, 39, 44, 36, 36 and 30, and lows Tuesday night through Sunday night around 14, 24, 28, 27, 24 and 27.

Madison and Milwaukee both are running 6 degrees above normal so far in December, the Weather Service said.

The state-of-the-art facility can store up to 60,000 tons of salt to treat roads during storms. However, the city hasn’t seen measurable snow since March 15th.

Madison’s average temperature has been 32.8 degrees, making it the 14th-warmest December through the first 20 days of the month, while Milwaukee’s average temperature has been 36.9 degrees, making it the 10th-warmest December through the first 20 days of the month.

Monday’s high in Madison was 39 at 1:48 p.m., 8 degrees above the normal high and 23 degrees below the record high of 62 for Dec. 20, set in 1877.

Monday’s low in Madison was 19 at 11:59 p.m., 2 degrees above the normal low and 36 degrees above the record low of 17 below for Dec. 20, set in 1963.

Ongoing storminess in the Northwest will shift throughout the West Coast this week, causing continued travel disruptions in the high country and flood worries in burn scar areas.

No precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Monday, leaving Madison’s December and meteorological winter (December through February) precipitation total (rain plus snow converted to liquid) at 1.03 inches, 0.1 inches below normal. For the year, Madison has received 22.16 inches of precipitation, 14.47 inches below normal.

Madison’s record precipitation for Dec. 20 is 1.16 inches, set in 2012.

With no snow on Monday, Madison’s December and meteorological winter total stayed at 0.4 inches, 7.3 inches below normal. For the snow season (since July 1), Madison’s total stayed at 1 inch, 10.3 inches below normal.

Madison’s record snowfall for Dec. 20 is 13.3 inches, set in 2012.

