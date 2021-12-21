Southern Wisconsin will be too warm for a white Christmas

Southern Wisconsin might see some mixed precipitation on Christmas Eve, but it will be too warm for a white Christmas, which is defined as having an inch of snow on the ground, according to forecasters.

The National Weather Service said there’s a 20% chance for snow before 11 a.m. on Thursday, then rain between 11 a.m. and noon; a 40% chance for rain on Christmas Eve; a 20% chance for rain, mixing with snow after 10 p.m. and gradually ending overnight Christmas Eve into Christmas; a 20% chance for rain and snow Sunday; and a 20%chance for snow Sunday night and Monday.

Skies over Madison should be partly sunny Tuesday, mostly sunny Wednesday, partly sunny Thursday, mostly cloudy Friday, mostly sunny Saturday, and partly sunny Sunday and Monday, with highs near 34, 30, 39, 44, 36, 36 and 30, and lows Tuesday night through Sunday night around 14, 24, 28, 27, 24 and 27.

Madison and Milwaukee both are running 6 degrees above normal so far in December, the Weather Service said.

Madison’s average temperature has been 32.8 degrees, making it the 14th-warmest December through the first 20 days of the month, while Milwaukee’s average temperature has been 36.9 degrees, making it the 10th-warmest December through the first 20 days of the month.