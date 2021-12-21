Southern Wisconsin will be too warm for a white Christmas

Next 12 Hours
Southern Wisconsin might see some mixed precipitation on Christmas Eve, but it will be too warm for a white Christmas, which is defined as having an inch of snow on the ground, according to forecasters.
The National Weather Service said there’s a 20% chance for snow before 11 a.m. on Thursday, then rain between 11 a.m. and noon; a 40% chance for rain on Christmas Eve; a 20% chance for rain, mixing with snow after 10 p.m. and gradually ending overnight Christmas Eve into Christmas; a 20% chance for rain and snow Sunday; and a 20%chance for snow Sunday night and Monday.
Skies over Madison should be partly sunny Tuesday, mostly sunny Wednesday, partly sunny Thursday, mostly cloudy Friday, mostly sunny Saturday, and partly sunny Sunday and Monday, with highs near 34, 30, 39, 44, 36, 36 and 30, and lows Tuesday night through Sunday night around 14, 24, 28, 27, 24 and 27.
Madison and Milwaukee both are running 6 degrees above normal so far in December, the Weather Service said.
Madison’s average temperature has been 32.8 degrees, making it the 14th-warmest December through the first 20 days of the month, while Milwaukee’s average temperature has been 36.9 degrees, making it the 10th-warmest December through the first 20 days of the month.
Monday’s high in Madison was 39 at 1:48 p.m., 8 degrees above the normal high and 23 degrees below the record high of 62 for Dec. 20, set in 1877.
Monday’s low in Madison was 19 at 11:59 p.m., 2 degrees above the normal low and 36 degrees above the record low of 17 below for Dec. 20, set in 1963.
No precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Monday, leaving Madison’s December and meteorological winter (December through February) precipitation total (rain plus snow converted to liquid) at 1.03 inches, 0.1 inches below normal. For the year, Madison has received 22.16 inches of precipitation, 14.47 inches below normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for Dec. 20 is 1.16 inches, set in 2012.
With no snow on Monday, Madison’s December and meteorological winter total stayed at 0.4 inches, 7.3 inches below normal. For the snow season (since July 1), Madison’s total stayed at 1 inch, 10.3 inches below normal.
Madison’s record snowfall for Dec. 20 is 13.3 inches, set in 2012.