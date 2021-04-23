Southern Wisconsin to see big warming trend after cool weekend

Next 12 Hours
After a cool weekend with highs below normal in the 50s, southern Wisconsin will see a big warming trend into the 70s early next week, according to forecasters.
The warmth will move into the southern Plains and Midwest by Sunday, with highs in portions of Nebraska, Kansas and Missouri set to hit the mid- to upper 70s by Monday, AccuWeather said.
The driving force behind the warm surge will be a pronounced northward bulge in the jet stream, allowing warmer air from the south to travel farther north.
This warmth is expected to linger until the next storm takes shape over the center of the country by the middle of next week and moves east by late next week.
In Madison on Friday, look for mostly cloudy skies, a high near 57 and southwest winds at 10 to 15 miles per hour, the National Weather Service said.
After an overnight low around 41, Saturday’s forecast features a 30% chance for showers, mainly after 1 p.m., partly sunny skies, a high near 56 and northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
After a low overnight Saturday into Sunday around 33, Sunday should see increasing clouds, a high near 52 and north winds at 5 to 10 mph turning out of the east in the afternoon.
The Weather Service said there’s a 20% chance for showers Sunday night after 1 a.m., a 40% chance for showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Tuesday, an 80% chance for showers and possibly a storm Tuesday night, a 60% chance for showers and storms Wednesday, a 40% chance for showers Wednesday night, and a 30% chance for showers Thursday.
Skies over Madison should be partly sunny Monday, and mostly cloudy Tuesday through Thursday, with highs near 70, 76, 65 and 58, and lows Sunday night through Wednesday night around 38, 58, 56 and 45.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis forecasts an isolated shower possible later on Friday, isolated light rain possible on Friday night, a few rain showers Saturday, isolated evening and overnight rain showers possible Sunday, showers and storms possible later on Tuesday, showers and storms Tuesday night, scattered showers and storms Wednesday, and possible showers Thursday.
Tsaparis said highs for Madison Thursday through Wednesday should be near 58, 58, 52, 69, 76, 67 and 59, and overnight lows around 42, 33, 39, 58, 54 and 45.
Thursday’s high in Madison was 62 at 4:41 p.m., 2 degrees above the normal high and 32 degrees below the record high of 94 for April 22, set in 1980 and also the highest April temperature ever in Madison.
Thursday’s low in Madison was 22 at 4:41 a.m., 16 degrees below the normal low and 3 degrees above the record low of 19 for April 22, set in 1986.
No precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Thursday, leaving Madison’s April precipitation total (rain plus snow converted to liquid) at 1.44 inches, 1.04 inches below normal. The meteorological spring (March through May) total stayed at 2.85 inches, 1.83 inches below normal. The 2021 total stayed at 4.98 inches, 2.38 inches below normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for April 22 is 1.69 inches in 1999.
With no snow on Thursday, Madison’s April total stayed at 0.1 inches, 2.2 inches below normal. The meteorological spring total stayed at 2.1 inches, 7.2 inches below normal. For the snow season (since July 1), Madison has received 45.3 inches, 5.1 inches below normal.
Madison’s record snowfall for April 22 is 2 inches in 1984.