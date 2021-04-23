Southern Wisconsin to see big warming trend after cool weekend

After a cool weekend with highs below normal in the 50s, southern Wisconsin will see a big warming trend into the 70s early next week, according to forecasters.

The warmth will move into the southern Plains and Midwest by Sunday, with highs in portions of Nebraska, Kansas and Missouri set to hit the mid- to upper 70s by Monday, AccuWeather said.

The driving force behind the warm surge will be a pronounced northward bulge in the jet stream, allowing warmer air from the south to travel farther north.

This warmth is expected to linger until the next storm takes shape over the center of the country by the middle of next week and moves east by late next week.

In Madison on Friday, look for mostly cloudy skies, a high near 57 and southwest winds at 10 to 15 miles per hour, the National Weather Service said.

After an overnight low around 41, Saturday’s forecast features a 30% chance for showers, mainly after 1 p.m., partly sunny skies, a high near 56 and northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.