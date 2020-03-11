Southern Wisconsin to ride weather rollercoaster often seen in March as season change

Over the next few days, southern Wisconsin will be riding a weather rollercoaster often seen in March as the seasons change, according to forecasters.

The area should see rain, wind, sunshine, and high temperatures jumping near 60 and then falling below 40 over the next few days.

The counties of Fond du Lac, Sheboygan, Ozaukee, Washington, and Dodge were 1 to 2 inches of slush snow accumulation Wednesday morning, while the precipitation was mostly rain for south-central Wisconsin, though less than an inch is expected north of Madison, the National Weather Service said.

While highs approaching 60 on Thursday, more rain will fall and strong winds will blow across the area, before temperatures plunge starting Friday with the high only in the 30s on Saturday, the Weather Service said.

The blustery west to northwest winds come as a potent storm whips across the southern tier of Canada, opening the door for the colder air to move into the area, AccuWeather said.