Southern Wisconsin to ride weather rollercoaster often seen in March as season change

Over the next few days, southern Wisconsin will be riding a weather rollercoaster often seen in March as the seasons change, according to forecasters.
The area should see rain, wind, sunshine, and high temperatures jumping near 60 and then falling below 40 over the next few days.
The counties of Fond du Lac, Sheboygan, Ozaukee, Washington, and Dodge were 1 to 2 inches of slush snow accumulation Wednesday morning, while the precipitation was mostly rain for south-central Wisconsin, though less than an inch is expected north of Madison, the National Weather Service said.
While highs approaching 60 on Thursday, more rain will fall and strong winds will blow across the area, before temperatures plunge starting Friday with the high only in the 30s on Saturday, the Weather Service said.
The blustery west to northwest winds come as a potent storm whips across the southern tier of Canada, opening the door for the colder air to move into the area, AccuWeather said.
In Madison on Wednesday, there’s a 20% chance for rain before 7 a.m., dense fog in some area before noon, otherwise cloudy skies, a high near 47 and south winds around 5 miles per hour turning out of the west in the afternoon, the Weather Service said.
Areas with visibility down to a quarter-mile or less include Madison, Mineral Point, Platteville and Monroe.
After an overnight low around 39, Thursday’s forecast features an 80% chance for rain, mainly after 1 p.m., a high near 57 and south winds at 10 to 15 mph turning out of the west in the afternoon and gusting as high as 25 mph. A quarter- to half-inch of rain is possible.
The chance for rain falls to 20% Thursday night, with a low around 30.
The Weather Service said quiet weather follows until rain chances return at 40% Monday night and 50% Tuesday.
Skies over Madison should be sunny Friday, mostly cloudy Saturday, mostly sunny Sunday, and mostly cloudy Monday and Tuesday, with highs near 43, 38, 44, 49 and 48, and lows Friday night through Monday night around 26, 26, 29 and 36.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis forecasts a light rain/snow mix early Wednesday and patchy fog until mid-morning, scattered rain Thursday ending around midnight, a slight chance of light snow Saturday, and a slight chance of a light rain/snow mix Monday.
Tsaparis said highs Wednesday through Tuesday should be near 48, 56, 45, 39, 44, 48 and 43, and overnight lows around 37, 30, 27, 23, 27 and 32.
Tuesday’s high in Madison was 47 at 5:08 p.m., 7 degrees above normal and 19 degrees below the record high of 66 for March 10, set in 1894.
Tuesday’s low in Madison was 30 at 7:07 a.m., 7 degrees above normal and 35 degrees above the record low of 5 below for March 10, set in 2003.
Officially, a trace of precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Tuesday, leaving Madison’s March and meteorological spring (March through May) total at 0.56 inches, 0.05 inches below normal. Madison’s 2020 precipitation total (rain plus snow converted to liquid) stayed at 3.24 inches, 0.05 inches below normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for March 10 is 0.93 inches in 2013.
With no snow on Tuesday, Madison’s March and meteorological spring (March through May) total stayed at 0.7 inches, 2.1 inches below normal. For the snow season (since July 1), Madison has received 51.4 inches, 7.5 inches above normal.
Madison's record snowfall for March 10 is 5.5 inches in 1993.
