Southern Wisconsin to enjoy quiet weather to start December

Southern Wisconsin will enjoy a quiet start to December, with no precipitation in the forecast for the first week and highs around to slightly above normal, according to forecasters.

In Madison on Tuesday, look for sunny skies, a high near 36 and northwest winds around 10 miles per hour, the National Weather Service said.

After an overnight low around 22, Wednesday’s forecast features sunny skies, a high near 41 and northwest winds around 5 mph.

After a low overnight Wednesday into Thursday around 24, Thursday should be mostly sunny, with a high near 38 and west winds around 10 mph.

The Weather Service said skies over Madison should be sunny Friday, mostly sunny Saturday and Sunday, and sunny Monday, with highs near 39, 42, 38 and 38, and lows Thursday night through Sunday night around 26, 26, 28 and 24.

27 Storm Track Forecast meteorologist Max Tsaparis also forecasts quiet weather for the next week, with no chances for precipitation.

Tsaparis said highs for Madison Tuesday through Monday should be near 34, 42, 39, 41, 43, 39 and 35, and overnight lows around 20, 23, 27, 25, 28 and 25.