Southern Wisconsin to enjoy quiet weather to start December

Southern Wisconsin will enjoy a quiet start to December, with no precipitation in the forecast for the first week and highs around to slightly above normal, according to forecasters.
In Madison on Tuesday, look for sunny skies, a high near 36 and northwest winds around 10 miles per hour, the National Weather Service said.
After an overnight low around 22, Wednesday’s forecast features sunny skies, a high near 41 and northwest winds around 5 mph.
After a low overnight Wednesday into Thursday around 24, Thursday should be mostly sunny, with a high near 38 and west winds around 10 mph.
The Weather Service said skies over Madison should be sunny Friday, mostly sunny Saturday and Sunday, and sunny Monday, with highs near 39, 42, 38 and 38, and lows Thursday night through Sunday night around 26, 26, 28 and 24.
27 Storm Track Forecast meteorologist Max Tsaparis also forecasts quiet weather for the next week, with no chances for precipitation.
Tsaparis said highs for Madison Tuesday through Monday should be near 34, 42, 39, 41, 43, 39 and 35, and overnight lows around 20, 23, 27, 25, 28 and 25.
Monday’s high in Madison was 31 at 1:25 a.m., 5 degrees below the normal high and 32 degrees below the record high of 63 for Nov. 30, set in 1998.
Monday’s low in Madison was 19 at 11:56 p.m., 3 degrees above the normal low and 23 degrees above the record low of 4 below for Nov. 30, set in 1929 and 1947.
November ended in a tie for fifth-warmest in Madison history with an average temperature if 42.1, The warmest was November 2001 at 46.0.
Officially, a trace of precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Monday, putting Madison’s final November precipitation total (rain plus snow converted to liquid) at 1.85 inches, 0.54 inches below normal. For meteorological fall (September through November), Madison ended with 8.64 inches of precipitation, 0.72 inches above normal. For the year, Madison has received 37.79 inches of precipitation, 5.05 inches above normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for Nov. 30 is 1.34 inches in 1928.
Officially, a trace of snow was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Monday, putting Madison’s final November total at 2.2 inches, 1.4 inches below normal, and final meteorological fall (September through November) total at 2.3 inches, 1.8 inches below normal. For the snow season (since July 1), Madison’s total stayed at 2.3 inches, 1.8 inches below normal.
Madison’s record snowfall for Nov. 30 is 7.4 inches in 1940.
