Southern Wisconsin to enjoy a warm start to December

Next 12 Hours
Southern Wisconsin will enjoy a warm start to December, with highs cracking 50 on Wednesday and Thursday, before cooling back to the normal range for the weekend, according to forecasters
Wednesday is Dec. 1, making it the start of meteorological winter, but it won’t feel like winter in the central U.S., with record highs possible in many areas, AccuWeather said.
For example, the temperature is predicted to soar to 75 in Valentine, Nebraska, on Thursday, when the normal high is only 39 and the record is 74, set in 1998.
Wisconsin won't be that warm, but it won't feel like winter.
In Madison on Tuesday, look for sunny skies, a high near 45 and northwest winds at 10 to 15 miles per hour, the National Weather Service said.
A clipper style storm crossing the upper Midwest on Nov. 29 brought late-November snowfall to many parts of Wisconsin.
Overnight, there’s a 40% chance for rain and snow showers, mainly after 4 a.m., as the low falls to around 32.
Wednesday’s forecast features a 40% chance for rain and snow showers before 8 a.m., then rain showers between 8 a.m. and 9 a.m., partly sunny skies, a high near 50 and southwest winds around 15 mph, gusting as high as 25 mph.
After a low overnight Wednesday into Thursday around 41, Thursday should be mostly sunny, with a high near 52 and northwest winds at 10 to 15 mph.
The Weather Service said quiet weather should continue into early next week.
Skies over Madison should be partly sunny Friday, mostly sunny Saturday, mostly cloudy Sunday, and partly sunny Monday, with highs near 43, 36, 35 and 32, and lows Thursday night through Sunday night around 33, 28, 24 and 20.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis also forecasts a mild start to December and more normal weather for the weekend, with spotty, light morning mixed precipitation possible Wednesday; spotty, light mixed precipitation possible late Thursday night into Friday morning; and snow possible Sunday.
Tsaparis said highs for Madison Tuesday through Monday should be near 46, 50, 53, 43, 37, 35 and 32, and overnight lows around 28, 41, 30, 29, 24 and 18.
Monday’s high in Madison was 42 at 5:33 p.m., 4 degrees above the normal high and 22 degrees below the record high of 64 for Nov. 29, set in 1998.
Monday’s low in Madison was 20 at 12:55 a.m., 4 degrees below the normal low and 31 degrees above the record low of 11 below for Nov. 29, set in 1875.
Officially, a trace of precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Monday, leaving Madison’s November precipitation total (rain plus snow converted to liquid) at 0.36 inches, 1.79 inches below normal. For meteorological fall (September through November), Madison has received 4.54 inches of precipitation, 3.81 inches below normal. For the year, Madison has received 21.13 inches of precipitation, 14.3 inches below normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for Nov. 29 is 0.67 inches in 1975.
Officially, a trace of snow was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Monday, keeping Madison’s November total at 0.6 inches, 2.2 inches below normal. For meteorological fall (September through November) and the snow season (since July 1), Madison’s total stayed at 0.6 inches, 2.8 inches below normal.
Madison’s record snowfall for Nov. 29 is 6 inches in 1991.